New data revealed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's strong online viewership numbers.

Indiana Jones 5 didn't start on a high note after becoming the lowest-rated film of the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes when it received a 52% critic approval score. The bad news continued when it performed poorly at the box office, only earning $375.4 million worldwide.

The latest Indiana Jones installment was then released on major digital platforms on August 29, less than two months after its theatrical premiere on June 30. The movie's Disney+ release has yet to be revealed.

Indiana Jones 5's Online Viewership Numbers Explained

Disney

According to new data from television analytics firm Samba TV, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was watched by 474k domestic households in its first six days on VOD.

For comparison, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was viewed by 482k households in the United States during its first five days on VOD in August 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was watched by 321k domestic households during its first six days on VOD in August 2023.

This is a strong digital release performance for Indiana Jones 5 ahead of its looming release on Disney+.

When Will Indiana Jones 5 Release on Disney+?

It is unknown when Disney+ is planning to release Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Considering the movie's impressive online viewership numbers, there's a good chance that a Disney+ premiere is not happening anytime soon.

While some have theorized that October is the ideal date for Indiana Jones 5's Disney+ release, it's possible that Disney could take advantage of the strong online viewership and push its streaming premiere to November 2023.

This makes sense after the lower-than-expected worldwide box office haul of the Harrison Ford-led movie.

This latest data suggests that fans chose to watch Indiana Jones 5 in the comfort of their homes instead of inside the theaters. That said, it's likely that they were made aware that the movie was a flop for Disney.

Despite the movie's disappointing box office performance, Indiana Jones 5's successful digital release combined with its upcoming Disney+ premiere is a welcome development for the franchise's final installment.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now available on major digital platforms.