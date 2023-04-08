Indiana Jones 5 Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

Lucasfilm's top executive revealed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will break the franchise record for runtime.

Amidst all the exciting news shared at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm also shared a brand new trailer and some updates on Indiana Jones 5, part of a massive round of movies coming to theaters this summer.

This included a brand new press release confirming that Dial of Destiny will be the final movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, ending an incredible 42-year run for Harrison Ford and his rotating rounds of co-stars.

With this sequel pulling out all the stops in its story, even including scenes with an impressively de-aged Ford, Indiana Jones 5's runtime is another part of the film that has fans curious about what's coming.

How Long Is Indiana Jones 5?

DIsney

Speaking with Collider, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have the longest runtime of any Indiana Jones movie to date.

Kennedy confirmed that the sequel will be approximately 2 hours and 22 minutes in length, commenting on how the runtime was a topic that she and the production team "talked about...quite a bit:"

"It’s around 2 hours and 22-23 minutes, because runtime seems to be a hot topic. I will say that the early movies were shorter. They were under two [hours] 15 [minutes]. And we talked about that quite a bit, so now I see why maybe they're interested in it. But as you know, with runtime, it’s all about how you feel, right?"

She compared this runtime to the "long-form storytelling...that we like in the streaming space," but also confirmed that she didn't want to make it any longer:

"The reason this is interesting is because long-form storytelling is something that we like in the streaming space. So, I think it might be that it’s some kind of carry-over from that. But God knows, this year there were so many three-hour-plus movies that I felt I wasn’t getting any work done, trying to see them."

A 2-hour-23-minute runtime would easily make Indiana Jones 5 the longest movie of the franchise, surpassing the 2-hour-8-minute runtime held by 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

The full list of runtimes from the previous Indiana Jones movies can be seen below:

Raiders of the Lost Ark - 115 minutes (1 hour, 55 mins)

- 115 minutes (1 hour, 55 mins) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - 118 minutes (1 hour, 58 mins)

- 118 minutes (1 hour, 58 mins) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 128 minutes (2 hours, 8 mins)

- 128 minutes (2 hours, 8 mins) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - 122 minutes (2 hours, 2 mins)

This comes on top of reports that Indiana Jones 5 will also break records with its budget, with its $294.7 million pricetag being the highest in Lucasfilm history.

Will Longer Runtime Help Indiana Jones 5 Succeed?

Movie runtimes have been a hot topic over the past couple of years thanks to discussions about Marvel and DC movies. The two most recent ones from both companies, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, totaled at 2 hours, 5 minutes and 2 hours, 10 minutes, respectively, with other new releases coming in close to those runtimes as well.

However, it's not shocking to see Indiana Jones 5 boast this long of a runtime, especially considering it's the last Indiana Jones movie that will be made. Ant-Man 3's runtime made it the longest of the Ant-Man trilogy, and Phase 4 of the MCU did the same thing with Spider-Man: No Way Home by making it a franchise-record 2 hours, 28 minutes long.

Considering that this movie will look to send Harrison Ford out with a bang after four decades wielding the whip and leather jacket, this extended runtime should give him every opportunity to shine.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will debut in theaters on June 30.