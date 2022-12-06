Harrison Ford Bluntly Reacts to Indiana Jones Replacement Rumors

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Harrison Ford has now put those pesky rumors of his character getting replaced to rest.

Indiana Jones has been a beloved figure in pop culture ever since Raiders of the Lost Ark opened all the way back in 1981. Over forty years later, the franchise is about to release its fifth entry.

A new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel was recently released, and it's gotten the world excited and ready for Indy's next adventure. Though, many have caught on to one thing: Indiana Jones is looking a little old.

Could this be Ford's last hurrah with the whip?

Recently, rumors that claimed Pheobe Waller-Bridge, who plays Helena in the film, would be taking over Harrison Ford's role by the time the movie ended have begun picking up steam. Understandably, this upset some people, with many hoping it wasn't true.

Well, now the man under the iconic hat has commented on those possibilities himself.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Harrison Ford has commented on those pesky rumors of Phoebe Waller-Bridge replacing the titular character in the future.

When Deadline asked directly if he was passing on the baton, he simply stated, "No," and clarified how he is "just telling a story:"

“No, I’m just telling a story. Telling a story. You’ll see. You’ll see. I hope you like it.”

The rumors of someone else putting on Indy's hat were previously debunked by the film's director, James Mangold, who plainly said that "no one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy:"

“One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being “erased” thru some contrivance— and he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks."

While discussing the film at this past D23, Ford pointed to his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of the reasons that the "is fantastic:"

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you. And I think I’m very proud to say… I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And [Phoebe Waller-Bridge] is one of the reasons. Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart and I’m really, really happy that we have we have a really human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your ass. So I’m delighted to be here again and maybe for the– No, all right, this is it. I will not fall down for you again. Thank you so much.”

There's No Replacing Indy

Ford's replacement isn't the only rumor the director has previously squashed, He also dunked reports that the movie had disastrous test screenings, leaving Disney in a panic.

However, it isn't unreasonable for fans to suspect Waller-Bridge could replace Ford. The iconic actor is getting older, and putting a new younger star at the forefront of the franchise is almost certainly something the studio has thought about.

Maybe her character could go on and be the center of her own set of movies—though that in of itself might be considered as replacing Indy to some.

Though, it is unreasonable for trolls to claim these rumors as facts, especially when they were likely never more than a hypothetical worry.

As for the project as a whole, it's understandable for people to be a little hesitant when it comes to getting their hopes up for The Dial of Destiny. After all, the previous Indy film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, didn't do very well in any respect.

Hopefully, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will land a lot better when it's released on June 30, 2023.