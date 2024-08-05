After a surprise late-season introduction, learn more about Admiral Sharako Lohar from House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8.

In the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, "The Queen Who Ever Was," Abigail Thorn makes her debut as Admiral Sharako Lohar. Unlike the previous episode’s intense dragonseed clash, this finale takes a quieter turn.

While the episode avoids major dragon fights, deaths, or swordplay, it sets the stage for escalating tensions between the Blacks and Greens as they approach the brink of war.

However, introducing new characters like Sharako Lohar only helps deepen the lore of the serial Game of Thrones universe based on George R.R. Martin's novels.

Admiral Sharako Lohar Actress Explained

Abigail Thorn, recently seen in The Acolyte and the creator of the popular YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, portrays Admiral Sharako Lohar in House of the Dragon.

Thorn's YouTube channel, which started in 2013, offers free philosophical education and has evolved into a platform known for its theatrical and thought-provoking content.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her love for the character she's portraying, calling it "the most fun job [she's] ever had:"

"Playing Sharako Lohar on #HouseOfTheDragon was the most fun job I’ve ever had. Women coming into our power is one of the themes of S2. Sharako embodies that by being a woman who goes beyond what society expects from her."

Before the episode's release, Thorn praised her character, stating "she’s got brawn, she’s got brains, and she’s having a blast:"

"Catch me as Sharako Lohar in the season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon tomorrow! She’s such an amazing character, I love her: she’s got brawn, she’s got brains, and she’s having a blast!"

Admiral Sharako Lohar's Role in House of the Dragon

Admiral Sharako Lohar presents a unique challenge to Tyland Lannister during the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale.

Lohar is introduced as the fleet captain with whom Tyland needs to negotiate. Her unique requirement for a mud-wrestling match to seal the deal highlights her unconventional approach and sets the tone for her character’s eccentricity.

As the season progresses, Lohar’s fleet becomes a vital asset in the intricate game of war, particularly as the Greens face dwindling dragon resources.

In the final moments, Lohar’s navigation skills and leadership become pivotal as she and Tyland’s fleet head toward a critical confrontation in the dark waters of the Gullet.

Her presence underscores the series' ongoing theme of blending the fantastical with the practical in portraying the power struggles and alliances within the Targaryen civil war.

The Future of Admiral Sharako Lohar

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential future spoilers for House of the Dragon.

One key difference between George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and the House of the Dragon series is that Sharako Lohar is a male in the novel. He/him pronouns are used when describing the character from the book.

In the evolving narrative of House of the Dragon, Admiral Sharako Lohar's future is tied to the upcoming Battle of the Gullet (likely the opening of Season 3).

As the leader of the Triarchy’s fleet, Lohar plays a crucial role in this pivotal conflict, which is one of the bloodiest naval engagements in Westerosi history.

Based on Fire and Blood, Lohar's involvement in the battle is just the beginning.

During the confrontation, Lohar captures a small ship, the Gay Abandon, which carries the young princes Aegon and Viserys, children of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. While Aegon escapes on his dragon, Viserys is taken prisoner.

Lohar’s capture of Viserys leads to further intrigue as he sells the prince to the magister of Lys.

This act, driven by the wealth and power Lohar gains from it, ultimately leads to his demise. A rival murders him, highlighting the dangerous and treacherous nature of this beloved universe.

As House of the Dragon continues, expect Lohar's arc to unfold similarly to these events with some expected alterations.

Seasons 1 and 2 of House of the Dragon are streaming on Max.

