MCU Producer Throws Shade at Marvel Studios' Handling of Wanda

A former X-Men '97 showrunner and producer for the MCU threw shade at Marvel Studios for their handling of Wanda in Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness.

Beau DeMayo was abruptly fired from his position as showrunner of X-Men '97 in March by Marvel for undisclosed reasons, later revealed to be for "egregious" reasons.

DeMayo responded to the allegations with a 30-minute video on his OnlyFans account (via Variety), claiming that "it's a smear campaign" propagated by "select crew members on X Men' 97 all the way to the top of Marvel Studios" and has filed a lawsuit against Marvel.

Beau DeMayo Throws Shade at Doctor Strange Sequel

In his continued retaliation against Marvel, Beau DeMayo shared supposed details of a previous draft of Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to an article from ComicBookMovie.com covering a post on X from leaker MyTimeToShineH, Demayo went into further detail, saying that "[original] drafts did her justice."

Doctor Strange would have been helping Wanda "[recover] after Westview," with her becoming a tutor for Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez:

"Correct. [Original] drafts did her justice. Wanda was with Strange recovering after Westview, feeling bad about what she did. She helps him, Wong and Chavez (who she tutors) beat Nightmare across Multiverse, where she also sees her variants happy with her kids."

Demayo also revealed that Nightmare would have been a "Darkhold-corrupted Strange variant:"

"Still, Wanda resists and she — not Chavez — helps Strange save the day against Nightmare, who turns out to be a Darkhold-corrupted Strange variant. Also, she used her experiences in WandaVision to warn Chavez about abusing her power."

As for Wanda's turn to villainy, audiences would have seen it on screen, with her being "unable to resist finding a multiverse where she can be with her kids," which would lead to her "accidentally [beheading] Wong:"

"Only after saving the day, unable to resist finding a multiverse where she can be with her kids, does Wanda — sobbing — break from Strange and accidentally beheads Wong, who tries to stop her from fleeing into the multiverse. That was film’s cliffhanger."

The Doctor Strange sequel would have ended on a massive cliffhanger with Strange left alone "with his dead friend's body" after Wanda flees, "torn up by guilt in classic comic book fashion:"

Made far more sense, and even when she flees, Wanda is torn up by guilt in classic comic book fashion and keeps apologizing to Strange as she vanishes and leaves him with his dead friend’s body.

Is MCU Writer Still a Trustworthy Source?

Beau DeMayo is currently suing Marvel to invalidate the non-disparagement provision in his separation agreement for X-Men ‘97, so any comments he makes toward the company and studio should be taken with a hefty grain of salt.

As for how he would know such details, it’s possible that he and other writers for Moon Knight were allowed access to earlier drafts of the Doctor Strange sequel for reference and continuity sake. However, considering how disconnected both projects are, that seems unlikely.

The most surprising story revelation from DeMayo was Wanda originally beheading Wong, leaving the Doctor Strange sequel on a depressing cliffhanger. Although, Wong being killed was already revealed as a possible outcome in early concept art, along with Baron Mordo almost being beheaded by Wanda in the sequel's opening.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.