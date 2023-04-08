Disney Debunks Rumor About Marvel's Sacha Baron Cohen Project (Report)

Amid the anticipation for Sacha Baron Cohen's arrival as Mephisto in the MCU, rumors have swirled regarding how exactly Marvel Studios will bring the nefarious villain to screen.

Last month, entertainment insider Jeff Sneider claimed that Marvel Studios was filming a new Special Presentation that would focus on Cohen's Mephisto. Allegedly, this special was being shot concurrently with Agatha: Coven of Chaos at the same production location.

Marvel Studios saw immediate critical success with its holiday-themed Special Presentation releases last year; fans enjoyed the MCU's first foray into black-and-white horror with October's Werewolf By Night followed by the studio's first Christmas special with November's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

It stood to reason that Disney+ may be eager for more Marvel Studios specials, especially if they could have a reduced budget by getting filmed alongside other movies or shows...

Will Mephisto Get His Own Disney+ Special?

Marvel

According to Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse, Disney stated that the rumor about Sacha Baron Cohen filming his own Mephisto-starring Marvel Studios Special Presentation is false.

In a past report from Deadline, it was revealed that Cohen would portray Mephisto first on Ironheart, pointing toward a return to Agatha.

When Will Mephisto Make His MCU Debut?

Disney's latest update about Mephisto is unfortunate and it could hint that the villain might not make his MCU debut yet. However, this doesn't indicate that plans for Mephisto's arrival are being shelved.

Mephisto has long been the subject of fan theories ever since WandaVision teased his impending debut. That said, there is a strong chance that Marvel Studios is aware of the hype surrounding the villain, and the studio could already have plans to introduce him sooner rather than later.

But, when exactly?

If a Marvel Studios Special Presentation is not on the table for Mephisto's debut, then the next plausible option for the villain's introduction is his rumored appearance in one of the Disney+ shows, such as Ironheart or Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

With the imminent delays across Phase 5, Mephisto could show up in Ironheart first before a full-blown exploration in Coven of Chaos.

With San Diego Comic-Con set to arrive later this year, hopefully, Marvel will finally put the rumors to rest and confirm Sacha Baron Cohen's involvement as the mystical foe.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.