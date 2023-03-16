Marvel Studios' Next Disney+ Special Might've Just Been Revealed (Rumor)

Marvel Studios' next Special Presentation is rumored to be already filming ahead of its Disney+ release.

After Werewolf By Night received a positive reception from fans and critics, the Special Presentation experiment from Marvel Studios quickly became a format that many were eager to see more of.

The success of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special further proved this claim, leaving fans to wonder if there will be more such projects in the future.

Mephisto Disney+ Special Rumored to Be In Development

Above The Line's Jeff Sneider claimed on The Hot Mic podcast that a Marvel Studios' Special Presentation centered around Mephisto is "shooting right now" on the set of Agatha: Coven of Chaos with Sacha Baron Cohen portraying the titular villain.

Deadline previously reported that Cohen is portraying Marvel's extra-dimensional demon first on Ironheart, with other rumors pointing toward a return in Agatha.

However, with the potential delays across the MCU's Phase 5 slate, it is unknown when fans can expect to see The Dictator actor's take on the MCU villain.

Will Mephisto’s Disney+ Special Release This Year?

If this latest rumor is true, then it seems that the MCU's mystical realm is in the age of expansion. It is unsurprising that the rumored Mephisto Disney+ special is filming alongside Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it would benefit from a cost standpoint with Sacha Baron Cohen already rumored to appear in the series.

Moreover, this isn't the first time two projects have been filmed simultaneously as James Gunn and his crew worked on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special while shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Alongside the fact that it saves time, it is also the most efficient way to work on two connected projects together, especially if they have overlapping cast members.

Despite the projected Phase 5 delays, the rumored filming start for the Mephisto project could indicate that it might premiere this year, potentially as Marvel and Disney+'s Halloween Special.

Marvel Studios' first Special Presentation Werewolf by Night was filmed around this time last year for around a month across late March/April and ultimately managed to make an October premiere around the spooky season.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Ironheart's release date, there's even a chance that Sasha Baron Cohen would make his first appearance as Mephisto in the rumored Special Presentation.

All in all, the Disney+ special could be used as a launchpad for Mephisto's sinister MCU debut, with it telling his origin story and answering the question of many fans on what he has been up to during the Infinity Saga and the Scarlet Witch's rise and fall across WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.