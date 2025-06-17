Marvel Fans Think They Know Exactly When Mephisto Will Be Introduced Into The MCU

Fans have been waiting to see if the MCU will introduce the iconic comic book villain Mephisto, and rumors are once again rife ahead of the next Marvel Studios release. Mephisto is an immortal demonic entity who was introduced in Marvel comics as an adversary to the Silver Surfer, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch. As the MCU delves deeper into the magical corners of its world in projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, WandaVision, and Agatha All Along, it seems that it's only a matter of time before the demonic magic-wielder makes an appearance.

Marvel fans' latest theory is that Mephisto will appear in the upcoming Disney+ show Ironheart, which will premiere on June 24. The series is expected to explore the intersection of technology and magic, which has already been hinted at in the marketing through Riri's new sorcery-enhanced iron suit. A new social post on X (formerly Twitter) from Marvel Studios has added to fans' belief that Mephisto's arrival is imminent, thanks to the red highlighting on one of Ironheart's episode titles.

Disney+

The fifth episode of Ironheart is titled "Karma's a Glitch." The episode title imagery posted by Marvel Studios includes a red outline specifically around the "M" in Episode 5's title.

None of the other letters or episode titles in the image contain this red lettering, and seeing as Mephisto is a red-colored being with a name starting with that very letter, this post has fans convinced that it's an Easter egg hinting at Mephisto's introduction in Episode 5 of Ironheart. The comments attached to this post are filled with users pointing out the strange "M" and linking it to Mephisto.

Disney+

This isn't the first time Mephisto's arrival has been hinted at in Ironheart. Trailers for Ironheart show the series' main antagonist, The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos, experiencing some supernatural ailment, which some theorize may be caused by Mephisto. In Marvel Comics, The Hood is a slave to the Dark Dimension's Dormammu, but as this character has already been utilized in Doctor Strange, it seems plausible the MCU may swap the Hood's master to be Mephisto instead to avoid any double-dipping.

In 2022, Sacha Baron Cohen was rumored to be quietly joining the MCU in Ironheart, reportedly as Mephisto. This has not been confirmed in the years since, but that doesn't rule out Cohen appearing as the character. It's likely Marvel would want to keep this reveal a surprise until the show releases.

Fans won't have to wait long to find out as Ironheart prepares to release its first episodes in historic style on Disney+. The series is created by Chinaka Hodge, with Black Panther's Ryan Coogler producing. Dominque Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams in the show, alongside MCU newcomers Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, and Shea Couleè.

Is Mephisto Really Joining the MCU?

Marvel Comics

While this latest tease adds to the hype that Mephisto may finally be making his debut in the MCU, it's not the first time fans have been fooled. In 2021, viewers were sure that Mephisto was going to appear in WandaVision. The MCU series seemingly made several nods to the demonic MCU character, but he ultimately never appeared.

Fans have been cautiously optimistic every time a new MCU release involves a magic or Mephisto-related character, leading to speculation over his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If...?, and Loki.

Mephisto was finally confirmed to exist in the MCU after his name was dropped in Episode 3 of Agatha All Along. The witch Jennifer Kale mentions "an agent of Mephisto" in conversation during the episode, confirming that the devilish character is not only real but also notorious in the MCU. Yet Mephisto failed to make a physical appearance in Agatha All Along.

Ironheart seems to be the next safest bet for the red demon's introduction into the MCU, and evidence is only mounting that Mephisto's inclusion might be real this time.