A long-awaited new look at Marvel Studios' Ironheart may finally reveal how the supervillain Mephisto will fit into the MCU. Mephisto has been arguably the MCU's biggest white whale during the Multiverse Saga, with theories about his inclusion starting to come up as far back as 2021's WandaVision. Yet, the character still has not shown up in any form.

The first full trailer for Marvel Studios' Ironheart introduced Anthony Ramos' Parker Robbins/The Hood, the show's main villain, who may have ties to the MCU's Mephisto. In the comics, The Hood gains supernatural abilities after stumbling upon a magical cloak and pair of boots from a botched robbery tied to a powerful and dark force.

The trailer shows Ramos' Parker Robbins testing Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams and learning of her genius status. He seems to initially use his charm to get close to her and gauge her motivations.

Marvel Studios

Later, the footage highlights the character's iconic red hood and cape hanging on a stand, allowing viewers to see the mystical piece of clothing in all its glory.

Marvel Studios

Another shot of Ramos brings some horror into the mix, showing throbbing veins growing in his back as an unconfirmed curse or affliction takes over his body. Many believe this to be the work of Mephisto, theorizing that he is either controlling The Hood, Ramos' villain is working for Mephisto, or The Hood is indebted to him for his powers.

Marvel Studios

In the comics, The Hood has a similar relationship with the supervillain Dormammu, a demonic entity who rules over the Dark Dimension. In the MCU, Dormammu was introduced in 2016's Doctor Strange, and the post-credits scene from 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may tease a return for the villain in a later project.

Marvel Comics

For reference, in the comics, Mephisto is regarded as Marvel's take on the devil. He was initially introduced as a recurring villain for the Silver Surfer and Ghost Rider. Some of his most notable powers include shapeshifting, immortality, precognition, and superhuman strength and durability.

Marvel Comics

Ramos is part of a star-studded cast of actors in Marvel Studios' Ironheart, which will follow up on Dominique Thorne's MCU debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The show will deliver an epic battle between tech and magic as Riri returns to her Chicago roots, pushing through her education at MIT while making a name for herself as a superhero. Ironheart arrives on Disney+ with a three-episode debut on June 24. The first full trailer can be seen below:

Will Mephisto Show Up in Ironheart?

Marvel Studios

Mephisto has been a hot topic amongst MCU fans for more than four years, with teases for the villain seemingly being used since WandaVision. This continued into the early stages of Loki Season 1 before Agatha All Along dropped Mephisto's name for the first time, but he is still waiting in the wings for a full debut.

When Ironheart was being developed, rumors indicated that Sacha Baron Cohen was in line to play the MCU antagonist in the series. However, even with this report coming from a trade as reputable as Deadline, Marvel Studios has avoided discussing the character when discussing what's coming in Ironheart.

Those reports seemed to indicate Mephisto would be introduced in the back half of the season, which could lend well to him being the big reveal behind what The Hood is and what his motivations are. From there, the expectation is that he would likely be a big part of the MCU's supernatural side moving forward.

While the trailer (expectedly) did not reveal any specific Mephisto-related details, this feels like the closest the fandom has gotten to seeing him become a reality.