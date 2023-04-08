Marvel's Echo Disney+ Show Gets Exciting Release Update (Rumor)

Amid major postponements across the board for various MCU projects, reports indicate Echo may be coming sooner than expected.

The Alaqua Cox-led Hawkeye spin-off was originally scheduled for release this summer, however, that was before reports of production troubles and confirmation of a major delay by at least six months from showrunner Marion Dayre.

This was followed by reports claiming Echo will come to Disney+ in early 2024, releasing after Secret Invasion, which is now set for late June, and Loki, which has no confirmed release date but has been reported to release in September.

When Will Echo Release?

Scooper KC Walsh shared on Twitter on Friday that Echo could see a November 2023 release on Disney+.

Murphy's Multiverse reported that the series would "be ready to go this Fall." Walsh responded, saying "Correct, I just asked about this, this morning."

Walsh continued, outlining how his source has claimed it will release in "November[,] with Loki in September now and Ironheart moving back to 2024," adding how he "[does]n't expect stuff to stop moving around either."

If Walsh is correct with this rumored timeline, the MCU Disney+ slate may end up looking something like this:

Secret Invasion - June 2023 (confirmed)

- June 2023 (confirmed) Loki (Season 2) - September 2023

(Season 2) - September 2023 Echo - November 2023

- November 2023 Ironheart - 2024

The animated X-Men '97 seems to still be set for this Fall as well, according to a hint from head writer Beau DeMayo.

It is uncertain where Agatha: Coven of Chaos would fit into all this, with some signs even pointing to a delay through 2025.

When it does premiere — be it in November or sometime else — Echo will star Alaqua Cox as the titular character, and will potentially include both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as their Daredevil characters as well.

It seems likely, in fact, that Echo will face down once more with her quasi-father-figure, Kingpin, when the show eventually hits Disney+.

Will Delays Help or Hurt Echo?

With the continued shifting of release dates, years, and even orders, inevitably comes a conversation about superhero fatigue and if Marvel is biting off more than it can chew with its several-show-per-year announcement slates.

2021 was a strong year for Marvel on Disney+, with five shows released. 2022 slowed down a little, but not by a ton, with its releases of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as two specials.

However, it is now April 2023 and there have been no Marvel shows on Disney+. While this has raised anticipation for the shows releasing this year, it has also seemingly forced Marvel to reassess how many shows can realistically go out within one 12-month period.

Perhaps, the hype and anticipation building up after what will be closer to a year than six months without Marvel shows will help Secret Invasion, but will that extend to Echo? That may depend, in part, on fan reception to the former.

Echo does not currently have a set release date, but when it does premiere it will be on Disney+.