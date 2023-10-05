Watch Loki Season 2's Legends Episodes Online for Free

In anticipation of Loki Season 2's Disney+ debut, fans can now watch the series' Marvel Studios: Legends episodes for free online.

Back for another stint as streaming series headliner, Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the MCU's Loki.

The series is set to follow up on the timeline-shattering antics of his show's first season, bringing back a majority of the cast from 2021's Season 1 as well as newcomers like Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros.

And just like the first season, Loki Season 2 has been reported to be a "jargon[-heavy" affair, meaning fans may need to brush up on their TVA vernacular.

Watch Loki's Marvel Legends Episodes Now

Mere days before Loki sets off on its Season 2 run on Disney+, Marvel Entertainment made the Marvel Studios: Legends episodes relating to the series available to watch for free on YouTube.

Legends is a short-format series from Marvel that has been used to bring fans up to speed on various aspects of the super-powered universe.

The episodes usually drop on Disney+ a few days before the studio's big-screen blockbusters or streaming epics, with Loki's two installments focusing on The TVA and Variants.

The TVA short runs just under four minutes, giving a detailed breakdown of the mysterious Time Variance Authority, the governing body of time within the MCU.

Whereas the Variants episode is about seven minutes long and explains the idea of Multiversal Variants, something that has become a significant part of the super-powered franchise as of late.

These arrive on YouTube days after their September 30 Disney+ release, setting up fans for the incoming second season of Loki.

How to Watch Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 is set to kick off on Thursday, October 5 on Disney+.

This Thursday release timing (Friday in some territories) marks a change for the franchise. Since Loki Season 1 MCU titles have debuted on the service on Wednesdays, despite having dropped on Fridays before that.

The series will run for six weeks with new episodes streaming every Thursday until November 9, the same day The Marvels opens in theaters. The full list of Loki Season 2 release dates can be seen below:

Episode 1 - October 5

Episode 2 - October 12

Episode 3 - October 19

Episode 4 - October 26

Episode 5 - November 2

Episode 6 - November 9

The Mutliverse-hopping adventure also comes sporting a brand-new primetime premiere slot of 9 p.m. ET.

Previously, the Disney+ content had always popped up on the service starting at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET).

However, Disney found success moving the release timing for some of its tentpole titles (starting with the recently concluded Ahsoka), and the Hollywood giant decided to continue the trend with Loki.

It remains unknown if this is going to be the norm going forward to promote appointment viewing on the service, or something the studio is just trying out with Loki and Ahsoka.