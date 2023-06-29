Loki Season 2 Makes MCU History With New Director Choice

Marvel Studios isn't straying away from what worked best on Loki Season 1 and promoted a production VFX supervisor as a director in Season 2.

During Disney+'s first season of Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, there was only one director: Kate Herron.

Herron will not return for Season 2. After working on the first season for years, the director said that "having someone new and with fresh eyes" will benefit next season.

The upcoming season will have four directors, including the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Twilight Zone and Archive 81).

Disney’s Loki Season 2 Making MCU History

Marvel

Disney confirmed that Dan Deleeuw will be one of the directors of Loki Season 2. Deleeuw is an MCU veteran, working as a production VFX supervisor on Captain America: Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Loki Season 1.

For the first time ever, a director for a live-action MCU project was selected from the ranks of Marvel's VFX supervisors.

Deleeuw - who has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects (on The Winter Soldier, Infinity War, and Endgame) - was also a second-unit director on Endgame, Eternals, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Kasra Farahani is the other director confirmed, another irregular choice but one that is close to home. Farahani was the production designer on Loki Season 1, with little directing experience previously.

How Different Will Loki Season 2 Be Than Season 1?

Loki Season 1 only had one director, giving the series a cohesion that may or may not have a positive effect on its quality and reception.

Season 2 will have three different directions; Benson and Moorhead will likely co-direct the majority of episodes, while Farahani and Deleeuw will probably direct their own respective episodes.

This wide range of directors will mean the show could have a different tone or feel to it than Season 1, which isn't necessarily a negative.

One piece of continuity (besides the cast) is head writer Eric Martin, who worked on Season 1 and wrote Episodes 4 and 6.

Audiences will have to wait and find out how these directorial changes could affect Loki Season 2 when it premieres on October 6.