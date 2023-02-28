Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Might've Just Spoiled a Major Plot Point

In a new interview discussing the MCU's upcoming Deadpool 3, co-star Hugh Jackman may have just spoiled a major plot point for the new Multiverse Saga sequel.

Jackman is currently deep into preparation for his long-awaited return as Wolverine, which will come more than half a decade after last playing the role in 2017’s Logan.

Not much is known about the plot for Deadpool 3 other than the fact that Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson will be seen as something of a fish out of water, finally learning about everything the MCU has to offer.

This is even more so the case for Wolverine, who will have the challenge of moving from his own X-Men universe timeline into the MCU through the Multiverse, especially as other Variants take their own place in the story as well.

Hugh Jackman Spoils Deadpool 3 Plot Detail?

Marvel

Speaking with French news outlet Le Parisien, MCU newcomer Hugh Jackman may have unexpectedly revealed a key detail about his role as Wolverine in 2024's Deadpool 3.

Roughly translated, Jackman noted that he'll be playing "a dual role" as Wolverine while confirming that he's filming the movie this summer with Ryan Reynolds:

"Yes, it will even be a dual role. Ryan and I have been friends for twenty years, we have a lot of fun together. We are filming this summer.

This "dual role" comment has spurred speculation online that Jackman let slip that he'll be playing two Variants of Wolverine.

However, it's still unclear if he was instead simply stating that he'd be playing a dual/co-starring role in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

What is Hugh Jackman's Dual Deadpool 3 Role?

The simplest interpretation of these quotes is that Jackman is referencing how big his role is in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. The Marvel veteran is said to play almost as big of a role as Reynolds himself in this sequel, meaning that his individual story will be vital to the overall plot.

But considering that the MCU is diving fully into Multiversal storylines with Variants at every turn, especially with Kang the Conqueror serving as a key figure in the adventure, all bets are off for Jackman's specific comment here.

With nine previous movies under his belt, there's a chance that Jackman could reprise any of those versions of the character from any point in the timeline, especially with the threequel reportedly taking place before the events of Logan.

He's already played dual roles in past X-Men movies, most notably in 2017's Logan when he portrayed the main hero and the X-24 clone that killed him at the end of the movie, which Deadpool 3 could clearly poke fun at.

In an even more meta move, Jackman could even be playing an MCU version of Hugh Jackman should the story call for a moment with the longtime MCU veteran. After all, one of Deadpool 2's post-credits scenes saw Deadpool kill a version of Ryan Reynolds as the actor read the script for his 2011 Green Lantern movie.

Only time will tell what Jackman actually means with his comments about playing a dual role, but with him joining a franchise as wild as Deadpool, nothing can be taken off the table.

Deadpool 3 is prepping to begin filming, and it will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.