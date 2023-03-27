Deadpool 3: New Plot Synopsis Shared by Marvel Actor (But Is It Real?)

Deadpool 2 star Lewis Tan shared a potential plot synopsis for the upcoming Marvel sequel.

The highly anticipated Deadpool 3 will be the first movie featuring Ryan Reynolds' hero to be set within the MCU since Marvel officially reacquired the film rights to the character.

The threequel will be a Marvel reunion of sorts with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine confirmed to return alongside Reynolds.

The details of how Jackman's character will be revived in the film post the end of his journey in Logan haven't been revealed, although a possible Deadpool 3 plot synopsis may share some insight.

Marvel Star Posts Possible Deadpool 3 Plot Synopsis

Marvel star Lewis Tan, who appeared in the short-lived role of Shatterstar in Deadpool 2, hinted at the potential plot for the upcoming threequel on his Twitter account.

The synopsis, which comes from @marvel_updat3s, says that in the blockbuster Deadpool will use Cable's time machine to save Wolverine before his death in Logan, which results in them being pursued by Owen Wilson's Mobius.

"In Deadpool 3, Deadpool will use Cable's time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029 and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius."

It should be noted that the site did not post a source for this synopsis and it remains unverified and, therefore, should be treated as a rumor rather than fact.

Tan shared this Deadpool 3 plot synopsis with the alien, star, and sword emojis, seemingly suggesting there's a way Shatterstar could return in Deadpool 3. It's not the first time Tan has made a post like this, but there's been no confirmation of whether he will reprise his role.

Could Deadpool 3 Involve Time Travel?

While this Deadpool 3 plot synopsis is in no way official, it isn't the first time the upcoming sequel has been linked to the idea of time travel.

Recent rumors hinted that both Miss Minutes and Mobius will be involved in the film, seemingly confirming that the TVA will be a core part of the film. Jackman has also hinted that his part will be a "dual role" in the film, suggesting he may play one or more Variants of Wolverine.

What's less certain is whether Deadpool 3 would go as far as to retcon Wolverine's death in Logan. Reynolds has been adamant that Deadpool 3 will "protect the legacy of Logan", so the idea that Deadpool may time travel to prevent Wolverine's death in that film, might be a bit of a stretch.

Adding to that are comments Jackman has made revealing Deadpool 3 takes place before the events of Logan, which would make eliminate the need to change his death.

The idea of using Cable's time machine does open the door for other characters to be revived in Deadpool 3. Shatterstar and the majority of the X-Force met a quick demise in Deadpool 2, but the possibility of Variants would allow Tan and his fellow team members to potentially reprise their roles in the sequel.

Deadpool 3 will release in cinemas on November 8, 2024.