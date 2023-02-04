8 MCU Characters Most Likely to Appear In Deadpool 3

As Marvel Studios prepares to add Deadpool to the MCU with Deadpool 3, many are already asking - who could show up in Ryan Reynolds’ next solo movie?

Almost no MCU solo movie has built up more anticipation than Deadpool 3 largely thanks to the news that Hugh Jackman will return to the fray as Wolverine. But even more so, with Wade Wilson finally moving over from 20th Century Fox to Disney, he has the glorious opportunity to interact with the big names from the MCU that he’s only made fun of in his first two movies.

Early plot details teased a “fish-out-of-water” story for the Merc with a Mouth, which should be due to the fact that he’s in a strange new world on Earth-616 with heroes and villains he’s never met.

So, the time has come to ask which MCU characters could realistically show up alongside Reynolds in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3.

Tara Strong - Miss Minutes

Marvel Studios

Tara Strong's Miss Minutes first made her presence felt in Season 1 of Loki on Disney+, eventually becoming a fan-favorite character as she guided Tom Hiddleston's Loki through the inner workings of the Time Variance Authority. And although she isn't exactly confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3, she's already had an intriguing real-world interaction with the Merc with a Mouth on social media.

Shortly after a rumor regarding the TVA's involvement in Deadpool 3 became public, a Miss Minutes Twitter account shouted out Deadpool before Ryan Reynolds responded to the tweet from his personal account. This short back-and-forth already has fans imagining these two characters getting under each other's skin as Deadpool learns how big the Multiverse truly is, especially considering the expected R-rated language that couldn't be used in Loki.

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Marvel Studios

Near the top of the list is one of the MCU’s longest-standing stars Tom Hiddleston, who would return for his seventh Marvel Studios movie along with his work in the first two seasons of Loki. With Miss Minutes and the TVA rumored to be involved in the threequel, it's only fitting to think about what the God of Mischief would do alongside Wade Wilson after seeing him learn how the TVA works in his solo Disney+ show.

Hiddleston would be a perfect addition to this cast considering Loki's own place in the MCU as a troublemaker, albeit a much more cunning and conniving one as opposed to Deadpool using brute force and curse-filled quips. And with Hiddleston being one of the MCU's original Phase 1 heroes, he could possibly bring a funny kind of mentor/mentee bond with a newcomer like Deadpool, even taking their differences into account.

Owen Wilson - Mobius M. Mobius

Marvel Studios

When the rumor regarding the TVA's involvement in Deadpool 3 first hit the internet, Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius was the one name most closely attached for a role in the upcoming threequel. While the rumor didn't indicate what exact part Wilson's TVA agent would play in the story, it was noted that he would have "a big role" alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Should that rumor prove true, Mobius would likely be the one that takes Wade and Logan under his wing as they first start their Multiversal time-crime spree, working to figure out what their endgame is while Wade dives further into using Cable's time-travel gear. It seems that he may tag along with the duo for the rest of their journey, but no matter where Mobius ends up after Loki Season 2, simply seeing him interact with the Marvel mainstays will make for an entertaining trio.

Wunmi Mosaku - Hunter B-15

Marvel Studios

Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 had a roller-coaster of a journey in Season 1 of Loki, going from dedicated soldier to fierce rebel when she learned the truth behind the Time Variance Authority. And while her position in the newly-changed TVA is unclear, seeing her come into Deadpool 3 would make for quite the dynamic between her and the classic Marvel troublemaker.

With B-15's attitude towards her job and the TVA being vastly different than when fans first saw her, and with even more drastic changes likely to come in Season 2, her relationship with Deadpool could start off a few different ways. Hopefully, she'll be able to handle his chaotic and wild personality without trying to restrain him too much, especially since she may have to help him with his own first true MCU mission.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Outside of the TVA and its leading members, nobody is more familiar with the Multiverse than Doctor Stephen Strange, who is off on his own wild adventure after last being seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Following his own dive into alternate dimensions as he moves further in his progression as a Master of the Mystic Arts, it would seem only natural that the man most familiar with alternate dimensions could come face-to-face with Earth-616's newest guests.

The two have an interesting connection in the comics, where Deadpool has actually helped Strange on missions, but this movie could actually flip things around by having Strange confront Wade Wilson over his shenanigans, the way Strange did with Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And after rumors pointed to Deadpool possibly making an appearance in Doctor Strange 2, anticipation is high to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Ryan Reynolds share screentime together in the MCU.

Charlize Theron - Clea

Marvel Studios

In the mid-credits scene from Doctor Strange 2, the titular sorcerer met up with his longtime comic love interest, Clea, before diving headfirst into the Dark Dimension for their first adventure together. To put it simply, this would mean that Charlize Theron could be on her way to her first interaction with Ryan Reynolds' new hero provided a couple of things break the right way.

With Clea now on the same path as Doctor Strange after their meeting in Doctor Strange 2's post-credits scene, a meeting with Deadpool would give him a chance to learn about this newcomer along with the rest of the audience at the same time. And with Incursions being a central theme of the Multiverse Saga, it wouldn't come as a shock if Clea has her eyes on the MCU's first leading mutant as he jumps from timeline to timeline.

Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk

Marvel Studios

Deadpool won't be the first character capable of breaking the fourth wall in the MCU, as he'll follow up the efforts of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And considering their nature as two of the funniest characters in Marvel's long history, particularly with their meta capabilities, fans are already anticipating what a She-Hulk/Deadpool interaction would look like in Deadpool 3.

Upon meeting one another, these two could realistically ignore everything going on around them and simply try to out-fourth-wall-break each other in their first conversation, bringing hilarious jokes and references in rapid-fire fashion. But no matter when they meet, having two characters like this in the MCU will be a must-see moment as they take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of quips, insults, and likely plenty of cursing.

Jonathan Majors - Unknown Kang Variant

Marvel Studios

By the time Deadpool 3 rolls around, Jonathan Majors will have at least two projects under his belt with Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, playing two different variants of the terrifying Kang the Conqueror. Given this villain's propensity for utilizing the Multiverse in his stories and his place as the ultimate big bad of the Multiverse Saga, seeing him find a way into Deadpool 3 would show the movie's titular character how dangerous the MCU really is.

While the villain of Deadpool 3 is almost a complete mystery, Ryan Reynolds' hero could certainly encounter one of Kang's many Variants in this solo story, especially with the threequel releasing only six months before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (for now). This could even be used in a post-credits scene to give Deadpool 3 a more serious moment amidst the comedy in the rest of the plot, and with their connections at 20th Century Fox also available to use, it could make for a more unexpected interaction amidst the rest of this movie's heroes.

Tom Holland - Spider-Man (Honorable Mention)

Sony Pictures

While this last entry can only be listed as an honorable mention, it would be a crime not to include Tom Holland's Spider-Man in this list.

Spider-Man and Deadpool have made for one of the most entertaining duos in all of Marvel Comics, as stories have had them side-by-side both on the pages and in a few non-MCU animated series as well. Wade Wilson has never made it a secret that he cares about Spidey more than almost any other character in Marvel lore, and even with Wolverine confirmed to be in Deadpool 3, one could only imagine how Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds will work together when the day comes.

The biggest obstacle to this appearance is clearly the fact that Spidey's rights are still held by Sony Pictures, and even with Spider-Man 4 already in development, there's no telling which Marvel Studios movies Peter Parker will be allowed into. But if this appearance in Deadpool 3 could come about by some miracle, that moment alone would have fans lined up for miles to see the two red-suited icons work with each other and try not to kill each other while doing so.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to release in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Which characters do you want to see appear in Deadpool 3? Do you think Deadpool will show up in the MCU before his own solo outing? Let us know at @MCU_Direct and @The_Direct on Twitter.

