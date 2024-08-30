Will a Doctor Strange 3 Movie Release Before Avengers: Secret Wars?

Leading up to Avengers: Secret Wars, fans are anticipating Doctor Strange 3 to help push forward the greater Multiverse Saga narrative.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set up Benedict Cumberbatch's future return as Stephen Strange in either an Avengers film or Doctor Strange 3.

However, Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the expected threequel, putting into doubt if Doctor Strange 3 will even happen.

Despite a stellar box office performance (over $950 million worldwide), Multiverse of Madness was met with mixed reactions from fans. While a third installment could be another big earner, it's unclear whether another solo adventure is necessary with Cumberbatch expected to have top-billing on the upcoming Avengers films.

In addition, Marvel Studios only focused on its 2025 releases and the upcoming Avengers titles during San Diego Comic-Con, leaving the release date of Doctor Strange 3 up to speculation.

When Could Doctor Strange 3 Release?

Marvel Studios

If Doctor Strange 3 were to be greenlit, it seems more likely that it would be released before Avengers: Secret Wars, which opens on May 7, 2027, rather than after.

Disney currently has four different Untitled Marvel Studios film release dates slated for 2026 and 2027:

Untitled Marvel 1 - February 13, 2026

Untitled Marvel 2 - November 6, 2026

Untitled Marvel 3 - July 23, 2027

Untitled Marvel 4 - November 5, 2027

In theory, Doctor Strange 3 could occupy any of these four dates, with the earliest (February 13, 2026) meaning it would lead into Avengers: Doomsday.

Many fans expect this because, during the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Clea (played by Charlize Theron) approaches Doctor Strange and informs him that his actions have caused an Incursion event. She then opens a portal to the Dark Dimension, and they both jump in to address the issue together.

Seeing Doctor Strange and Clea next in an Avengers film may confuse some audiences, as the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits seemed to tease another installment in that franchise. Another important note is that Cumberbatch confirmed that he will film Avengers: Doomsday in 2025.

Having to quickly catch up with Strange on what he's been up to since joining Clea could be considered a wasted opportunity if it's brushed over in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, if the Clea storyline is tied into Avengers: Doomsday, November 6, 2026 is the next most likely release date for Doctor Strange 3, bridging the gap between the two Avengers films.

Doctor Strange 3's release in 2027 seems unlikely, as that pair of Marvel Studios films will follow up Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans are expecting a soft reboot of the MCU following Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially placing new X-Men titles as the most likely candidates for the two 2027 releases.

While there's potential for a Spider-Man: Far From Home-style epilogue to the Multiverse Saga in July 2027, it would be surprising if that movie would be Doctor Strange 3.

As Doctor Strange is intrinsically tied to the Multiverse Saga, it would be a surprise for the culmination of its trilogy to happen during a transitional period into the next era.

What Will Happen in Doctor Strange 3?

The narrative for Doctor Strange 3 will vary greatly depending upon its placement within the greater MCU timeline.

For the sake of projecting a storyline, setting Doctor Strange 3 ahead of Avengers: Doomsday can give fans the best idea of what to expect in the story.

Potential plot narratives for Doctor Strange 3 include Strange leveling up his abilities to face a major Multiversal threat, possibly involving a deeper exploration of his lore, with characters like Brother Voodoo and Earth-616 Mordo playing roles.

Some fans hope to see an adaptation of the Into the Dark Dimension storyline, focusing on Strange's relationship with Clea and possibly a return of Dormammu as a villain.

There's also some desire amongst fans for a more horror-oriented tone and a story that firmly centers on Strange as the protagonist, avoiding the Multiverse themes and focusing on his development as Sorcerer Supreme.

Whether Sam Raimi returns for Doctor Strange 3 will also likely affect fan expectations regarding plot, themes, and tone.

