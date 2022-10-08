Disney Changes Black Panther 2 World Premiere Date

Marvel Studios' third feature film of the year will soon be in cinemas as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever barrels toward its November release date.

The highly anticipated Black Panther 2 has Ryan Coogler in the director's chair once again with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Bassett returning as their characters alongside new cast members including Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

The tragic real-world loss of actor Chadwick Boseman will translate onto the screen as the nation of Wakanda mourns the loss of their king in the sequel. A new Black Panther is confirmed to pick up T'Challa's mantle, but audiences won't find out who is beneath the mask until the film releases.

With the release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mere weeks away, Disney has made the surprising move to shift the film's world premiere date.

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Premiere?

Marvel

According to a new event listing via Average Socialite, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 25 in Los Angeles.

This has been changed from the November 1 premiere date that was previously listed on the website, indicating that Disney has chosen to move the Marvel movie's red carpet event up by a week.

There are a number of reasons Disney may have chosen to shift the world premiere date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It could be a case of talent availability or logistics around planning the event. It may be the case that this premiere date fits in better with the film's marketing campaign. Or, as some fans are speculating online, it could be the case that an earlier world premiere shows Disney's confidence in its upcoming Marvel movie.

Typically, the social review embargo for a film will drop after its world premiere. In the past, it seems that Marvel has kept the world premiere and theatrical release dates close together in order to avoid the spread of spoilers which could ruin the experience for audiences.

With Black Panther 2's world premiere date now occurring almost 3 weeks ahead of its global release date, it leaves plenty of time for reactions and spoilers (and, hopefully, spoiler-free reactions) to hit the internet. However, it seems Marvel Studios is confident enough in its new film that it's willing to run the risk.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theatres on November 11.