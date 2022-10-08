Disney Changes Black Panther 2 World Premiere Date

Black Panther Wakanda Forever delay World Premiere
By Lauren Rouse Posted:

Marvel Studios' third feature film of the year will soon be in cinemas as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever barrels toward its November release date. 

The highly anticipated Black Panther 2 has Ryan Coogler in the director's chair once again with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angela Bassett returning as their characters alongside new cast members including Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

The tragic real-world loss of actor Chadwick Boseman will translate onto the screen as the nation of Wakanda mourns the loss of their king in the sequel. A new Black Panther is confirmed to pick up T'Challa's mantle, but audiences won't find out who is beneath the mask until the film releases. 

With the release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mere weeks away, Disney has made the surprising move to shift the film's world premiere date.

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Premiere?

Black Panther Wakanda Forever cast
Marvel

According to a new event listing via Average Socialite, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 25 in Los Angeles.

This has been changed from the November 1 premiere date that was previously listed on the website, indicating that Disney has chosen to move the Marvel movie's red carpet event up by a week. 

Why Has Black Panther 2's Red Carpet Date Changed?

There are a number of reasons Disney may have chosen to shift the world premiere date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It could be a case of talent availability or logistics around planning the event. It may be the case that this premiere date fits in better with the film's marketing campaign. Or, as some fans are speculating online, it could be the case that an earlier world premiere shows Disney's confidence in its upcoming Marvel movie.

Typically, the social review embargo for a film will drop after its world premiere. In the past, it seems that Marvel has kept the world premiere and theatrical release dates close together in order to avoid the spread of spoilers which could ruin the experience for audiences. 

With Black Panther 2's world premiere date now occurring almost 3 weeks ahead of its global release date, it leaves plenty of time for reactions and spoilers (and, hopefully, spoiler-free reactions) to hit the internet. However, it seems Marvel Studios is confident enough in its new film that it's willing to run the risk.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theatres on November 11.

MORE FROM THE DIRECT

LATEST NEWS

Ant-Man 3 Trailer: 12 Easter Eggs & Major Details In First Footage
Marvel Studios Wants Groot Movie 'Planet X' Made In the MCU, Claims Star
She-Hulk’s Naughty Daredevil Surprise Explained by Producer
Marvel Bloodstone's True Powers Explained by MCU Producer (Exclusive)

TRENDING

Marvel Just Eliminated MCU's Sokovia Accords From Existence
Marvel Officially Addresses Netflix’s Controversial Daredevil Canonocity
Elizabeth Olsen Reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marvel Memory Loss
Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Werewolf by Night
New Madame Web Set Photos Reveal Spider-Man-Inspired Villain Costume