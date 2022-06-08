Disney Debunks Black Panther 2 Trailer Rumor (Updated)

Marvel Studios is set to close out this year in theaters with Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which finally hits the big screen after an incredibly difficult production run. Following the tragic loss of leading actor Chadwick Boseman and troubles throughout the shoot, Black Panther 2 is now in post-production and prepping for its November release under Disney.

This sequel will follow up on 2018’s Black Panther, which grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office and became the MCU’s biggest critical success as well, with three wins at the 2019 Academy Awards. Now, the sequel looks to expand on the entire nation of Wakanda as a whole, throwing the African people into war against Namor the Submariner’s Atlantis and potentially other nearby threats as well.

With the movie now about five months away from its premiere in theaters, Marvel Studios should be close to releasing Black Panther 2’s first trailer and starting its promotional campaign. Unfortunately, that day may still be a little further off, as a rumor about that first trailer was firmly debunked by one of Disney’s top executives.

When Will Black Panther 2's Trailer Premiere?

Marvel

TheOneRing.net shared on Twitter that Disney plans to release the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday, June 10 during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

However, Disney President of Marketing Asad Ayaz quickly responded to this information by saying it was "inaccurate." There is no timeframe on when the trailer will actually release.

Fans Still Waiting for First Black Panther Footage

Looking at the timing of this rumor, it certainly seemed like this week could have been a realistic timeframe for Black Panther 2's first trailer. For perspective, Marvel actually released the first trailer for the original Black Panther during the 2017 NBA Finals, which was more than eight months before the movie ultimately premiered on the big screen.

Comparing it to recent first trailer releases, it would have come far earlier than the first one for Thor: Love and Thunder, and it would have come only a couple of weeks before Doctor Strange 2's first look, respective to its release date. Even with this information, Asad Ayaz made sure there were no doubts about the rumor being false, leaving fans to wonder when the first look at Black Panther 2 will actually arrive.

The team at Marvel Studios could intend on releasing that trailer alongside Thor: Love and Thunder, which comes about 120 days before Wakanda Forever's theatrical debut, continuing that release timing trend from Phase 4. Regardless of when it actually comes online, Black Panther 2 remains a hot topic amongst Marvel fans, who are anxious to see how Marvel has worked through such a challenging project from start to finish.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.