Black Panther 2 Star Teases [SPOILERS] Return After Dying In Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever delivered some heartbreaking moments for the final MCU outing of Phase 4, although one actor has already teased what could happen to their character in future stories.

After losing leading actor Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2020, Black Panther 2 brought a number of key supporting characters from the first movie into the spotlight. Much of this centered on T'Challa's immediate family with Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda) becoming vital pieces of director Ryan Coogler's story as the world of Wakanda added to its legacy.

Boseman's death became a central theme throughout Black Panther 2, with the movie paying tribute to his memory as Shuri and Ramonda figured out the best way to lead Wakanda in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. Having to deal with an immensely powerful new villain in Namor the Sub-Mariner didn't help matters, as Wakanda and Talocan engaged in a vicious battle that took center stage in the sequel.

Now, one of the film's stars has taken the chance to look ahead to the events of Black Panther 2, even though her character met a rough fate in this outing.

Black Panther 2 Star on Post-Death Return

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking with IndieWire, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett discussed the possibility of coming back to the MCU as Ramonda, even after the Wakandan Queen met her tragic end in her latest movie.

Marvel

Bassett started by thanking director Ryan Coogler for being "extremely clear on the story" and how he carries himself, praising him for the way he lets the actors bring their own style to their roles:

“He’s extremely clear on the story and what he’s doing, but the way he carries himself around the cast and the crew. It’s so collaborative. He’s so self-effacing. That impostor syndrome that we’re feeling or whatever, he will just say it out loud. ‘I don’t know about these words. Are you OK with them?’ And he really invites you to have your say, be a part, which is wonderful. He doesn’t straitjacket you.”

Even with those compliments, she initially wasn't a fan of her character being killed off, telling Coogler he would "rue the day" and saying that fans were "gonna be so upset" with Ramonda's fate:

“I objected. Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.’

In the end, she was reassured of this decision when Coogler told her that "to die is not really to die in this world:"

"He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that.'"

After speaking to Coogler, Bassett looked back to the outcome of Avengers: Endgame and how heroes were brought back from the dead in that movie. The notion that a snap of the Infinity Gauntlet could revive beloved characters led the MCU actress to feel more assured about a potential return: "All kinds of crazy things happen."

Bassett also recalled her first day on set as she tried to figure out her character's place as the ruler of Wakanda, working out her posture on the throne and acknowledging "that feeling that you had that T’Challa/Chadwick sat here, and should be sitting here." This all became part of her character development, as the Queen mother of Wakanda worked through her new place in leadership:

"I just felt a responsibility. I remember the first day, the first scene where I had to sit [on the throne], it’s like, 'How exactly do I sit here? What is the best posture to convey who she is?'"First of all, you acknowledge that feeling that you had that T’Challa/Chadwick sat here, and should be sitting here. And then here comes Killmonger, he sat there for a minute. And who deserves [it]? Who has the right to sit here? Yes, in this moment, in this time, it is Ramonda. But how do I hold that posture? How do I lead?”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!