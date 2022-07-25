New Black Panther 2 Poster Shows Off 3 Main Characters

Even amongst a jam-packed slate of announcements from Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the MCU’s last movie of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, had its moment to shine bright. Now standing as the final entry in Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel has a great deal of responsibility on its broad shoulders.

This movie had a thrilling presentation in Hall H, which ended with the first Wakanda Forever trailer being released online for the world to take in. While Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Sub-Mariner stole the show by making his MCU debut, the trailer largely focused on a number of major returning players from the immensely successful first movie.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia kicked the footage off by appearing in one of the first shots before Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda paid homage to the late T’Challa, played by MCU icon Chadwick Boseman. Now, as part of the movie's promotional tour, fans get one more memorable image from San Diego Comic-Con as the 2022 event comes to an end.

Black Panther 2 Heroes Shine in Poster

Marvel's Angélique Roché shared a new poster on Twitter for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following the movie's presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Letitia Wright's Shuri stands in the middle with her eyes closed and her arms crossed in classic Wakandan fashion. Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia stands to her left and Angela Bassett's Ramonda to her right, both taking identical poses as the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa looks down on them in his Black Panther mask.

Roché included a simple caption of "The sheer power."

Marvel Studios

