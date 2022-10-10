Hulk Fights Abomination in New She-Hulk Finale Video

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk now stands as the only member of the original six Avengers never to lead an MCU solo outing - with 2008's The Incredible Hulk having starred Edward Norton before being recast. As rumors swirl that World War Hulk may soon bring Hulk back to the big screen, She-Hulk currently serves as the next best thing.

During Norton's one and only Hulk outing, the gamma-infused Avenger went up against Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination. But in the many years between The Incredible Hulk and She-Hulk, which brought Abomination back into the MCU, Blonsky appeared to have turned a corner and be on the road to redemption.

As Jennifer Walters finds her footing as She-Hulk and a superhero lawyer, Bruce Banner has been absent in the depths of space, having last disappeared away aboard a Sakaarian ship. Following speculation as to the nature of his intergalactic trip, a new promo has revealed his She-Hulk return and a surprise rematch.

Hulk vs. Abomination 2.0 Revealed

As shared on Twitter by Cryptic HD Quality, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released a new promo for the finale which features the return of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and a rematch with Tim Roth's Abomination.

After being absent for the last six episodes as he headed into space on a trip to Sakaar, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk drops through the roof of a wooden building.

Marvel Studios

The Hulk can later be seen going toe-to-toe with Abomination despite his supposed redemption and the reveal he had made amends with Bruce Banner.

Marvel Studios

The fight appears to come from the same scene shown in a previous trailer that featured a shirt-wearing Abomination being cheered through a crowd.

Marvel Studios

The full promo can be seen below:

Why are Hulk and Abomination Fighting?

As of now, Emil Blonsky continues to operate under parole, having been told he will be prohibited from turning into Abomination "indefinitely." Clearly, Blonsky is openly breaching those terms as he proudly runs through a cheering crowd as Abomination, likely just before Hulk makes his entrance.

Blonsky previously had his ankle monitor go out of action several episodes back, leading Jennifer Walters to speculate he had transformed into Abomination and visited his super-powered retreat. Now, with his redemption now called into question, perhaps he may have a more nefarious agenda here.

With Intelligencia going after She-Hulk and the boss behind that movement still unknown, Blonsky may prove to be involved in the villainous organization. After all, a member of the Wrecking Crew who attacked Walters to steal his blood was seen attending Blonsky's retreat, which naturally raised heavy suspicion.

Perhaps She-Hulk will be preoccupied with another threat such as Titania during the finale, prompting Hulk to step in to deal with Abomination. Following criticism of Hulk's recent handling in the MCU, many will undoubtedly be thrilled to see him taking on an old foe, delivering some much-needed action for the character.

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Thursday, October 13, exclusively on Disney+.