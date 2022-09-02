She-Hulk: Wrecking Crew’s Secret Boss Is a Major MCU Villain (Theory)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law not only introduced a new Marvel hero in the form of Tatiana Maslany's titular heroine, but it is also doing an incredible job in embracing its MCU roots due to its plethora of Easter eggs. Aside from the hilarious fourth-wall breaks and post-credits scenes, the series also revealed potential teases for future projects, such as Thunderbolts and a Hulk-centered movie.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3.

She-Hulk Episode 3 featured a number of major MCU characters, such as Benedict Wong's Wong, Tim Roth's Abomination, and the surprise debut of the Wrecking Crew. The latter's presence might be brief, but it also teased the arrival of a dangerous new villain.

At the tail-end of the episode, the Wrecking Crew ambushed Walters before she gets home, but she ultimately transformed into She-Hulk to easily defeat them. During the fight, one of the group's members tried to get Walters' blood, but he was unable to do so due to the heroine's thick skin.

After the brief battle, one of the members mentioned that their "boss" will not be happy that they failed to get some of Walters' blood. While the identity of this mysterious villain is still unknown, there are a few possible candidates based on previous MCU appearances.

Emil Blonsky/Abomination

Although She-Hulk already revealed that Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky has a change of heart about turning into a villain, it's possible that the character could've simply used Walters as his way of escaping to execute his far more nefarious deeds outside. Roth previously shared that there is so much more to the Abomination's story that hasn't been unveiled yet, saying that "the mischief is just all the way in there, and there's more to come."

Blonsky could use Walters' blood to create more allies like him, thus turning the tide in his favor when he faces She-Hulk and Hulk again in the future.

The Leader

One of the unresolved storylines from 2008's The Incredible Hulk is the fate of Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns. To recap, Sterns was exposed to Bruce Banner's blood, leading to the enlargement of his head. It is unknown if Sterns survived the incident, but She-Hulk could be teasing his comeback.

Sterns may have eventually transformed into the Marvel villain known as the Leader, and he could've assigned the Wrecking Crew to take Jen's blood for his own benefit, potentially increasing his powers to finally take down Hulk.

Valentina

Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine's recruitment spree is still a mystery, but there's a good chance that this has something to do with her own superhero team, the Thunderbolts. If Abomination has really shifted to the good side, then Val would seek ways to find another potential Hulk replacement, and a better way for her to do that is to hire the Wrecking Crew to try and obtain Walters' blood.

Titania

Jameela Jamil's Titania was clearly embarrassed by She-Hulk at the end of Episode 1, and the villain could seek revenge against Walters after hurting her ego. Titania may have hired the Wrecking Crew to find out more about Walters' powers by obtaining her blood. Doing this could allow her to study Jen's DNA while also potentially infusing her with some of the hero's blood to gain a power boost.

Thunderbolt Ross

William Hurt sadly passed away earlier this year due to terminal prostate cancer, but Marvel could use She-Hulk as a fitting tribute to the actor's incredible performance as Thunderbolt Ross. Even without an appearance, the villains could namedrop Ross as one of the benefactors of the mission to retrieve Walters' blood, paving the way to address the character's hatred for Hulk.

Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin

A potential wildcard villain that could be revealed as the Wrecking Crew's boss is Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin, and this could be tied to Daredevil's confirmed appearance. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock may end up traveling to Los Angeles from Hell's Kitchen due to the overarching threat of Kingpin, thus leading to his crossover with She-Hulk.

Given that She-Hulk is predominantly in the news, Kingpin may have taken notice of the heroine's unique strength, and Fisk would've been interested to obtain Walters' blood for his own benefit. Fisk could have his own group of scientists under his payroll to try and study Jen's DNA to increase his strength in order to defeat Daredevil and other Marvel heroes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.