Julia Louis-Dreyfus Teases Future Plans of Her Marvel Villain

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series surprised fans when it introduced Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina in its fourth episode. This new mysterious figure seemed to be up to something as she recruited John Walker to her side right after he had just murdered a man in cold blood—which eventually also included giving him a new fancy US Agent suit.

From there, she was then seen in the Black Widow post-credits tag, where she gave Florence Pugh’s Yelena a new assignment to kill Clint Barton. But even after those two appearances, fans don’t really know what’s ahead for her character as Phase 4 continues.

In a new interview uncovered thanks to the release of a new Marvel Studios art book, the actress behind Val has teased what the future may hold for Valentina.

Val’s Future Plans Teased

Marvel

The new book, Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Art of the Series, was just recently released, and in it, Julia Louis-Dreyfus herself commented on her new MCU character Val and what her future might hold.

The actress teased how “whether she’s a good guy or a bad guy remains to be seen,” and that everything she does is “all a plan:”

"There's a lot of mystery in terms of her background, and whether she's a good guy or a bad guy remains to be seen… she's sort of living in a gray zone. And I like the idea of a female mastermind. I think it's about time, by the way, not to get too political on anybody. But I'm all in favor of it. And I'm delighted to be able to do it myself. And the other thing that's really fun is sometimes you think maybe she said too much, and then maybe it seems as if what she said was intentional, and she wanted you to think she said too much, but she didn't. It's all a plan. She's about three steps ahead of everyone, and that's gobs of fun to play."

When it came to her look, costume designer Michael Crow noted how the “original character… was supposed to be quirky and weird looking, and her clothes were supposed to be almost funny:”

"The original character in the script was supposed to be quirky and weird looking, and her clothes were supposed to be almost funny… and then talking to Julia, that didn't really make sense. I mean, she sort of brings all of that character with her, so she didn't need the wardrobe's help to get there. So it was our job to make her look kind of intimidating and classic and let her bring all of that character to the screen. Yeah, it was tricky, but we got there."

Some of these more quirky looks were showcased in some new concept art, one of which included the character sporting a funky floral design.

Marvel

Then there were some more conservative looks, although that beige jacket would certainly have been style all its own.

Marvel

This is what Julia Louis-Dreyfus ended up looking like when she hit the screen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel

When Will Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Mysterious Val Return?

So when will fans see this mysterious Val again? Well, it seems another appearance is imminent, as previously released set photos gave away Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ role in this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, it’s not clear who exactly she’s talking to or interacting with. Could she be recruiting the film’s villain, Namor? Or is she maybe trying to cut a deal with Wakanda for something?

Whatever she’s up to, it’s undoubtedly connected to the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which will see a group of villains and anti-heroes teaming up—a similar concept to The Suicide Squad. In the comics, they’re even led by Bucky Barnes himself.

Hopefully, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offers some more insight about her agenda when it hits theaters on November 11.