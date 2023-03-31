Julia Louis-Dreyfus Appearing in These TWO 2024 Marvel Movies (Report)

Thunderbolts is not the only 2024 MCU movie that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to appear in.

Louis-Dreyfus was introduced into the MCU in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Since then, the character has mostly operated in the shadows. However, she has made some small, but impactful appearances in Black Widow and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Louis-Dreyfus was already previously confirmed to play a big role in the 2024 Thunderbolts film, but she will also continue to be a part of the bigger picture moving forward.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Big Val Future

Marvel

According to Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic podcast, MCU actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus will show up in two movies that are set to premiere in 2024.

Alongside with July 2024's Thunderbolts, which Louis-Dreyfus was already confirmed to be in, Sneider revealed that she will have a role in Captain America: New World Order:

“I’ve heard that Val, that’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus? … I’ve heard that she’s in the movie…”

In the past, Dreyfus talked with Variety about her time on the set of Thunderbolts, specifically the "secrecy around" her character's involvement:

"There's so much secrecy around it. When I first started shooting it I had to go set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage."

In the same interview, Louis-Dreyfus revealed that Val was originally set to have a bigger role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and as a result, the character will be further explored in the future. That comment could explain why she is set to appear in Captain America 4 and could imply that her role in that film will be substantial.

Back in July 2021, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that the actress would be "an amazing addition to the world" of the MCU and that her future appearances could surprise fans:

“She was totally on board and really into it. So it’s an amazing addition to the world, and I look forward to people being surprised by just where she’ll show up next.”

How Does Val's Thunderbolts Role Connect to Captain America?

While the release dates of Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order are still fairly far away, it seems as though now the two films will be closely connected.

As previously mentioned, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will appear in both movies, and her role in Thunderbolts was already teased to be crucial to the plot when she creates a super soldier that will turn out to be the extremely powerful Sentry.

As of right now, Captain America 4 is set to be released on May 3, 2024, which is two months earlier than Thunderbolts' July 26, 2024 release date.

The events of New World Order could directly set up or impact what comes in Thunderbolts, specifically regarding Val's arc in the former.

It is no secret that the past Captain America films, specifically The First Avenger, put a lot of focus on the concept of Super Soldiers.

Maybe that trend will continue in the upcoming film as Val prepares to create her own version of the hero in the form of Sentry.

Captain America: New World Order is set to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.