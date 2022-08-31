Marvel Confirms Wong’s Hilarious MCU Job Before Becoming Superhero

When it comes to Marvel Studios' Phase 4 connectivity, Wong is the MVP. In addition to his cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wong appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

Clearly, Marvel Studios has been keeping the newest Sorcerer Supreme busy; and in doing so, audiences are learning more about this Marvel hero.

In fact, leading up to his upcoming role in She-Hulk, Marvel has already revealed new information about Wong's past, as well as his former source of employment before he was trained in the ways of the mystic arts.

She-Hulk Shares Wong's Former Day Job

In a newly released clip from Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a site that resembles LinkedIn has revealed Wong's past day job before he became a sorcerer.

In the clip, Jennifer Walters has her best friend and paralegal, Nikki Ramos, attempt to track down Wong online.

When Nikki comes across the MCU's version of LinkedIn, Wong's employment history shows that prior to him becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, he had been the Kamar-Taj librarian for eleven years and a sales associate at a Target in Kamar-Taj for nine.

While going from working at Target to a sorcerer librarian at Kamar-Taj is a huge career change, this fun detail about Wong's past is also a bit of a nod toward Disney and Target's partnership and retail collaboration.

Why Did Wong Work at Target?

The fact that Wong once worked at Target is something few MCU fans expected to ever see.

But yet, it's also a prime example of how grounded She-Hulk's MCU Easter eggs have been thus far, as well as how Marvel's newest series is actively (albeit comically) fleshing out the back stories of its older characters.

While fans don't yet know if Wong will actually appear in Episode 3 or later on in the 9-episode series, it will be fun to see if his former source of employment comes up and if he knows that Target stores now sell Funko POP!s bearing his likeness.

Perhaps this revelation might also lead to Wong's next commercial. Since he already appeared in a Tide promo for Doctor Strange 2, why not Target for She-Hulk and beyond?

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere on Thursdays on Disney+.