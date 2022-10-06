Watch: Marvel Gives Kermit the Frog a Cameo In Official New She-Hulk Teaser

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have introduced the world to another Hulk, but it's done a lot more than that. In fact, when compared to any other Marvel Studios Disney+ project, it may hold the most cameo appearances of any show to date.

This started off with the return of Tim Roth's Abomination and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, which arrived in the series' first two episodes. Then there'll be the upcoming appearance of the fan-favorite hero Daredevil following his

But it's not just mainstays that have re-entered the spotlight. Smaller, more obscure characters have gotten more time than ever before; Mr. Immortal, The Wrecking Crew, Man-Bull, Saracen, Porcupine, El Aguila, to name a few.

Now Marvel has released a new teaser for another upcoming appearance, and it even includes a fun cameo from Kermit the Frog.

Kermit Gets a Cameo

In a new promotional video for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios released a fun video on Twitter teasing the show's next episode, which features the introduction of a character everyone has been waiting for: Leap-Frog.

The fun skit features the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and Ginger Gonzaga, all auditioning for the role of Leap-Frog.

After the show's cast have their fun, actor Brandon Stanley is seen in the sure-to-be iconic supersuit of the obscure character.

Marvel

But that's not the end of the bit. Before the video truly ends, the world gets to see Kermit the Frog's audition for the role. While one would think he'd be all but guaranteed to get the part, sadly, it doesn't look like he went home a winner.

Marvel

The entire promotional video can be seen below.

When Will Kermit Get His Time in the MCU?

It's clear that this marketing is making fun of the intense fan excitement for another character's big return: Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Though, there are undoubtedly those few who unironically are stoked to see such an obscure character adapted.

But the real question is, when will Kermit the Frog get a true and proper MCU cameo? This fun promo is something, but it's not the real deal. Maybe something can be worked out for Avengers: Secret Wars?

Just imagine the likes of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the Great Gonzo going up against Kang the Conqueror. An iconic scene in the making.

While Kermit won't be in the next episode (at least, not that the world knows about), Leap-Frog will be—so he has quite the legacy to live up to.

She-Hulk debuts new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+.