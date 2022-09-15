She-Hulk Episode 5 Secretly Debuted 1 New Superhero You Probably Missed

Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pushed the show's story forward more than any episode to date as Jennifer Walters continued her run as the head of GLK & H's superhuman law division. With the confirmation that this new entry would tackle Jen's first true battles with Jameela Jamil's Titania, the superhero action only ratcheted up further with the full new story.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The most highly-discussed reveal on that front came in the episode's final seconds, when the camera panned over a recognizable red suit and landed on a gold mask that belongs to none other than Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Whether this sets up Matt Murdock for next week's episode is still unknown, but it opens the door to plenty of other heroes potentially being clients of Luke Jacobson's superhero clothing venture.

Fans even got a look at one other super-character before the Daredevil reveal that's already confirmed to show up in the second half of She-Hulk Season 1.

She-Hulk Features Leap-Frog Sooner Than Expected

In Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters and Nikki Ramos visit Luke Jacobson's clothing studio to upgrade Jen's wardrobe as she becomes more of a public figure.

As they enter the studio later in the episode, fans can see a blonde-haired man walking past the pair.

Marvel Studios

Looking closely, this man has a suit bag in his arm, indicating that he's also a client of Jacobson's with a super suit now in tow.

Marvel Studios

Based on the back of the character's head, it appears to be actor Brandon Stanley, who was previously confirmed to be playing the superhero Leap-Frog later in the series.

Stanley was also seen at the world premiere event for She-Hulk in Los Angeles, California.

Disney

Stanley was seen in the Leap-Frog suit a couple of times throughout the show's promotional run, although his full role in the plot of the show remains a mystery.

Marvel Studios

That is, until the credits rolled on Episode 5. This theory was confirmed by looking at the credits for "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans," which listed Stanley's role as Eugene Patilio, whose alter-ego is Leap-Frog in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios

When Will Leap-Frog Make His Full Arrival?

She-Hulk's trailers have shown off a couple of looks at the wacky and wild take on Frog-Man from the comics, although his inclusion in the show still brings plenty of questions. The first trailer only showed him for a split second while the clip that debuted at Comic-Con had him blasting off into the air, and this appearance in Episode 5 only teases the start of his run through the show.

Leap-Frog could very well be the next fun character to find himself getting the attention of She-Hulk after the Asgardian Light Elf, Donny Blaze, and the Sorcerer Supreme Wong all presented unique problems for the super-attorney to solve. And with Daredevil's appearance in the show likely not coming until a little bit later, She-Hulk's other important green character could be in line to take the spotlight even sooner.

The first five episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.