New She-Hulk Trailer Spoils Daredevil’s Finale Appearance

Charlie Cox's Daredevil made quite the entrance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although he got to take things to a new level of excitement in Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while he's all set to make a bigger impact in 2024's Daredevil: Born Again with a record-long 18-episode first season, fans were expecting his moment in She-Hulk to be limited to only one week.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In exciting fashion, that theory was debunked in Episode 9 as Matt Murdock was included in two more scenes before Season 1 came to a close. He jumped into action just a touch after Jen broke the fourth wall and ended her own story the right way and appeared in the next scene at Jen's party with her family, dealing with the expected round of questions about their relationship.

Seeing Matt Murdock again was certainly a huge moment for She-Hulk viewers, largely due to the fact that he was only expected to be included for his one big episode alongside Jennifer Walters. But now, as fans take in that final episode of Season 1, Marvel Studios has already spoiled the fact that he's back for another moment in his first Disney+ project alongside another MCU fan-favorite.

Daredevil Shown in She-Hulk Finale Promo

Marvel Studios' Twitter account from the United Kingdom shared a new 15-second spot for the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which spoiled appearances by Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Benedict Wong's Wong.

Matt Murdock is shown saluting in a quick shot as he salutes towards Jameela Jamil's Titania, which comes just after reuniting with Jen following their romantic fling in Episode 8.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, Wong is shown opening a portal into Emil Blonsky's prison cell at the Department of Damage Control's Supermax facility, which was actually the episode's post-credits scene. This is Wong's first appearance in the series since Episode 4 when he called for Jen's assistance in his legal battle against Donny Blaze.

Marvel Studios

The full promotional trailer can be watched below:

Marvel Unleashing Spoilers Quickly for She-Hulk

While it's certainly an interesting tactic for Marvel Studios to allow this kind of spoiler to release mere hours after the episode itself debuted, it's undoubtedly exciting to see both of these characters come back into play. And after Daredevil in particular made such waves with his inclusion in Episode 8, seeing him revive his relationship with Jen gives fans hope for what's on the way in the MCU.

Even though Matt doesn't play a huge role in the finale, seeing him in any form adds yet another exciting cameo as the MCU continues its trend of thrilling appearances by new characters. And now, the anticipation begins to see the Man Without Fear only continues to become a more important part of the MCU's future.

He'll be back in play next summer with the release of Echo on Disney+ before taking the spotlight all to himself in Daredevil: Born Again, which will be much more interesting now that he's firmly set with a new love interest.

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+.