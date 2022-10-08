She-Hulk Star Responds to Fan Disapproval of Daredevil Episode

"Captain America f***s," and apparently She-Hulk does too. The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showed what fans have been waiting for since the series premiere - Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) finally finding love, and Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil.

While the character has been seen going on dates and getting out of each one quickly, she was finally greeted by someone who seems to like her in both Jen and She-Hulk form, Cox's Matt Murdock. The actor returned to the MCU in She-Hulk's Episode 8, hitting it off with the titular lawyer, and ultimately knocking boots towards the end of the episode.

Most loved the chemistry between the two heroes as they took down Leap Frog with flirtatious banter going back and forth, but there were some detractors out there. But She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil (who plays Titania in the series) has taken to Twitter to set those negative fans straight.

Titania Snaps Back at Fans

Marvel

In response to criticism of She-Hulk Episode 8, Titania actress Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to clap back at disapproving fans.

After the actress posted an image of the"first time [they] saw" Charlie Cox back in the Daredevil costume on the She-Hulk set, detractors of the show came out in force, voicing their opinion on Cox's return, She-Hulk as a hero, and the series as a whole.

After Twitter user @Saltyfootball7 replied to the photo saying "nobody is excited for [Cox in the She-Hulk]" Jamil retorted with, "Ah man, such a negative Nancy! It's SUCH a good episode. He's so sick."

@Saltyfootball 7: "Ngl nobody is excited for this. We all know MidHulk will ruin it" Jamil: "Ah man, such a negative Nancy! It's SUCH a good episode. He's so sick."

@Saltyfootball7 came back at the actress remarking, "Sick?? The only thing that makes people sick is watching this mid show," to which Jamil fired back, "We both know you're gonna watch:"

@Saltyfootball7: "Sick?? The only thing that makes people sick is watching this mid show." Jamil: "We both know you're gonna watch it because everyone is loving it so much. And then you're gonna love it: and then you're gonna hate yourself for it. Mwahahahahaha."

This is not the only exchange that Jamil has had with fans. In the same thread, the Titania actress joked about trademarking Daredevil's naming just like she did with She-Hulk in the series:

@Endofhypocrites: "You going to trademark his name now?" Jamil: "Don't tempt me with a good time" @Endofhypocrites: "Do it !!! Daredevil by Titania has amazing ring to it lol"

All this comes while the actress has been spotted replying to various marketing materials for She-Hulk's latest installment. In response to Charlie Cox's newly revealed poster for the series, Jamil tweeted "I speak for everyone when I say this episode was 🥵"

Jameela Jamil: She-Hulk's Twitter Protector

While Jameela Jamil may be playing the villain in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law she is playing the hero in the real world. So far, the streaming series has had its fair share of hate flung its way.

Most fans along with critics seem to really be enjoying Marvel Studio's lumbering-green legal comedy, but there is a contingent of fans that have gone out of their way to make it known just how much disdain they have for the character and the series as a whole.

Valid constructive criticism is something that is welcomed in Hollywood, but this outright hate for hate's sake is something that should not be tolerated. So, it is a joy to see someone so intrinsically connected with a project trading snark for snark.

These directors, writers, and actors are excited about their series, and with mega-tonne cameos on the 'run of show' like Charlie Cox as Daredevil, why wouldn't they be? This is a case of someone genuinely sharing her excitement for something they were a part of and being ripped apart for it. So, many would agree that she deserves a few extra swings in retaliation.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney+.