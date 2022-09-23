She-Hulk Star Teases Titania’s Return for Revenge In Final Episodes

Through the first half of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1, Marvel Studios has only given fans a small taste of the show's leading villain - Jameela Jamil's superpowered influencer, Titania.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The latest entry threw Titania right in Jennifer Walters' path for the second week in a row, as she wound up going to the same wedding where Jen was serving as a bridesmaid for her distant friend, Lulu. This came only a week after fans saw the two battle each other in court over the "She-Hulk" name, as Jen teamed up with Mallory Book to take down her annoying enemy without engaging in fisticuffs.

The pair's latest encounter ended in a full-blown brawl at Lulu's wedding, with Jen rediscovering her form as She-Hulk and knocking the daylights out of Titania in front of a huge crowd, even messing up the villain's teeth for all to see. Following that fight on-screen, Jamil took the chance to look back on the fun she had filming that moment and tease what's still ahead for this strong but self-centered character.

Jameela Jamil Teases Upcoming Titania Action

Marvel

Speaking with Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil looked back at her work as Titania in Episode 6 while teasing what's still left to come in the final three episodes of Season 1.

Jamil offered a hilarious apology for the veneers that broke during her fight with She-Hulk, admitting that "those teeth are not [her] fault" but welcoming the internet memes that will certainly come from that image:

"...those teeth are not my fault. I’m sorry about them! And I so welcome being dragged and meme’d because there’s no excuse for those teeth. I will lead the mob against myself because of those teeth.”

She explained that it was always the plan to have the veneers break, describing Titania as "so cartoonish in every other way" and noting that the show could get away with doing something that ridiculous:

“Those [teeth] were the only ones we had because we wanted to break her veneers. That was what I was given. At least the character is so cartoonish in every other way that I think we almost get away with it. I have great photographs from that that I can’t wait to put on the internet. But yeah, I officially apologize for everyone having to see that.”

Jamil revealed that this scene was actually the first thing she saw from the She-Hulk script, praising this episode for being "so well written" while remembering how much she laughed at what she got to do in this new entry:

“That episode is so well written. That episode was the first thing I was ever sent of the script. I remember just laughing out loud at some of the lines. I get to misbehave so much.”

As for what's still to come with Titania, Jamil looked at how she's been "very publicly humbled" after this battle with She-Hulk, but admitted that there's still plenty more up her sleeve:

“I think that Titania has been taught a lesson and very publicly humbled. For now, she’s going to calm down. But I don’t believe this woman is ever going to stop plotting. I don’t think it’s ever over for Titania until it’s over. I think just, for now, she’s licking her wounds and biding her time. But if they meet again, who knows?”

She-Hulk Vs. Titania - Round 3?

With three episodes remaining in She-Hulk's first season, it's more than clear that fans haven't seen the last of Titania, especially after suffering an intense beatdown in Episode 6.

While Jamil teased that Episode 5 and Episode 6 would show Titania as more of a major threat, which was certainly the case as she came for Jennifer Walters in court and in a physical battle. But with so much material still left to get to during the rest of the season, fans are still expecting a lot from Jamil's villain as the season inches towards its final moments.

There was even a moment that Jamil herself potentially spoiled, sharing a picture of herself on set with mark Ruffalo that teased a meeting between Titania and the Hulk in later episodes. No matter how the rest of the season plays out, however, expectations are that Titania will get another shot to show her might against the show's titular heroine.

The first six episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.