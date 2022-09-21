She-Hulk Actress Reveals What to Expect In Final Episodes

She-Hulk has been a divisive MCU installment—and that’s putting it lightly. For one, many fans are quite enamored by the special effects of its titular character. On top of that, there are a vocal few who believe the show is actually getting worse as the episodes continue to pass.

With all that said, while some may hate it, there are still plenty that seems to be loving the antics brought on by Jennifer Walters and her She-Hulk persona.

Among those antics comes her conflict with Jameela Jamil’s Titania, one of the main antagonists of the show. Jamil plays a super-powered influencer who is purposely riding off of Walters’ She-Hulk coattails, much to her chagrin.

Now, the actress behind Titania has teased what fans might be able to expect going into Season 1’s last four episodes.

Jameela Jamil Teases The Final Stretch

Marvel

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jameela Jamil teased what the rest of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s first season may hold for audiences.

The actress teased how the show’s story “will continue to escalate” and that everything is going to keep “getting better and better:”

“I’m just excited to make people laugh, as in for all of us to make people laugh, for all of us to make people think the story will continue to escalate. And Jessica Gao’s writing just continues to get more and more impressive with every single episode… It just keeps getting better and better. And I think the fans are going to be really happy with what we’ve done. At least, I hope they are. If not, we know that they’ll let us know.”

When asked how her character may interact with other members of the Thunderbolts if she were ever to join their roster - as the actress previously shared her hopes to - Jamil made it clear that she would “fight everyone,” especially since “she is not really a team player:”

“She’s just going to fight everyone… She’s going to fight everyone. In the comics, she fights people on her own team. She fights her own husband-to-be. She’s just combative. She is not really a team player. And she is out to make a name just for herself. Like Titania is her own biggest ride or die. She-Hulk has Nikki. Titania doesn’t need Nikki. Titania doesn’t need a Nikki, rather. Titania is just only there for her. It’s the Titania show at all times. So she’s just going to create havoc, mess, chaos, and pettiness, wherever she can.”

As for the real world, the actor has actually gotten to embody the character for some viral marketing stunts.

She stated that as soon as she came aboard the project, she knew that promotion in that vein was something she wanted to do. Thankfully for her, Marvel Studios was completely game:

“Well, we break the fourth wall, and that’s one of the most unique things about She-Hulk, and so, I wanted to be able to do that. I’m a huge Marvel fan, and I find it really fun when Marvel actors play with us, and so… as soon as I got the role, I knew that that’s how I wanted to take on the promotion for this, is really hands-on. And so anytime I asked Marvel if we could go do something, they just said yes, and they were so game, and they would send my wig and a team across to wherever I was. And we just keep pulling off these very silly stunts to keep the momentum. I think it’s really important that more shows made for women, about women, by women are made, and therefore you have to do everything you can to support and promote those shows. And I’m just finding the most fun ways… One of my favorite things is just (laughs) that I’m method-acting after the role. Who can say does that, eh? Jeremy Strong? Lady Gaga? What about this?”

What Might Titania’s Role Be?

Ahead of the show, Titania was thought to be the main villain of She-Hulk. Now, five episodes in, it seems that she’s a reoccurring annoyance instead.

Might that change going forward? Could she have been behind the Wrecking Crew’s attempt to get Jennifer’s blood? Maybe Titania needed it for some major miracle project that will further enhance her fame.

The way Jamil talks about everything to come, it does seem like she’ll certainly be showing up again by the time the show finishes up. After all, some of the first set photos did show what looked to be a Titania stunt double hanging out with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

Either way, the character does make for a really good thorn on Jennifer’s side. Hopefully, she’ll be able to not only pop up in She-Hulk a few more times but also in the wider MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming, with new episodes hitting Disney+ every Thursday.