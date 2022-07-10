She-Hulk Actress Responds to Costume Backlash

Every release in the MCU's Phase 4 so far has certainly proven to be divisive, but one thing most fans seem to agree on is that Marvel Studios' costume department has been killing it. Between Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, the latest heroic designs have been more popular than ever.

Now, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law right around the corner, some controversy has emerged regarding the design of Jameela Jamil's villainous Titania. The response has generally been positive toward Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk suit, but the first look at Titania in action proved unpopular with fans.

The costume marks a major departure from Titania's Marvel Comics costume, likely due to the extremely revealing nature of the villain's most famous designs. The actress behind Titania, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, has now reacted to the backlash to her Disney+ design.

She-Hulk Actress Shares Defense After Costume Criticism

Actress Jameela Jamil responded to criticism on Twitter of a recent image of her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law villain Titania in full costume.

Marvel Studios

Jamil joked that she "[accepts] every ounce of shade here," but praised the work of her "excellent hair stylist." The actress also teased that the shot was taken "just after being upside down," hinting at her stunt work on the Disney+ series:

"OMG this photo. Guys... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14-hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?"

Responding to a fan who called her costume the "the first L for the phase 4 costuming dept," Jamil explained that viewers will "get it when the show comes out:"

"You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character."

The British star accompanied her first tweet with a BTS video of her hair being styled on the set of She-Hulk, which can be seen below:

Who is She-Hulk's Titania?

It's intriguing to see Jamil openly accepting and agreeing with criticism of her She-Hulk costume, perhaps indicating this outfit is only being played for a joke, with another design to come later. The casting call for Titania did promise the role to be a significant one, appearing in five to ten chapters of the nine-episode series, so there will be plenty of opportunities for multiple outfits.

The overall plot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law remains shrouded in mystery, and the trailers have only further added to the confusion. Although it's clear the series will bounce back and forth between legal comedy and heroic MCU action, there's no telling whether Titania will only play into the heroic aspects, or if Jennifer Walters will have to face her in court too.

The original casting call for She-Hulk's villain, who is now known to be Titania, described her as a "glamorous social media influencer, Kardashian-esque with a dark side." Rumors since have revealed Jamil's villain will be an internet exercise guru who will obtain superpowers after going to see a life coach, who will be Tim Roth's Abomination.

Set photos revealed Jamil's Titania will share scenes with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, which many have speculated to come in an action sequence. With the exercise guru getting her powers from Abomination, perhaps the two will team up against Hulk and She-Hulk, leading to an epic two-versus-two face-off later in the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on August 17, exclusively on Disney+.