She-Hulk Show Reveals New Look at Main Villain (Photo)

Following Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, the MCU will continue later this year on Disney+ with Tatiana Maslany's introduction as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Alongside a cast of big returning characters like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Tim Roth's Abomination, She-Hulk will face one of the MCU's brand-new powerful villains in Jameela Jamil's Titania.

Described as an influencer in the same vein as the real-world Kardashians, Titania seems set to be a character that's completely different in every way from Jennifer Walters. While Bruce Banner's cousin simply wants to live a normal life as a lawyer, even after getting her incredible Hulk-style powers, Titania takes from her comic book counterpart as she seeks to be recognized worldwide.

Even though Jamil's character is still being kept under wraps for the time being, some footage from the show's first trailer has teased just how powerful she'll be as she does battle with She-Hulk in the show. Now, that idea only continues to expand thanks to new pictures of Jamil that show more of how she'll be seen in her MCU debut.

New Images of Jameela Jamil's She-Hulk Villain

Empire Magazine shared new images of Tatiana Maslany and Jameela Jamil from Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres on Disney+ on August 17.

Jamil's Titania stands in the middle of a courtroom, waving her coat behind her and holding the same presence as the character does in Marvel Comics.

On the other side, Maslany's Jennifer Walters looks on, likely at Titania, as She-Hulk's main villain commands the room. Also in the shot behind her is Ginger Gonzaga, who plays Jennifer's best friend, Nikki.

These shots appear to be from the same scene that was shown in She-Hulk's first trailer.

Titania's costume takes the essence of her look in the comics, although the She-Hulk show takes away the mask and gives her full pants instead of the legless bodysuit.

She-Hulk's Main Villain Shines in Photos

Jameela Jamil becomes the latest Hollywood star to take on a villainous role in the MCU, although this is one that's largely a mystery ahead of her small-screen debut. Even so, she should serve as the perfect rival for Tatiana Maslany's leading heroine, pitting opposing personalities and viewpoints against one another as the wild story drives forward.

Jamil put in plenty of work to make sure she had the build to portray Titania the best she can, training relentlessly to get in MCU shape as she takes on the show's powerful leading hero. These photos only prove that, as she shows a strong presence amongst her co-stars, although there are still plenty of unknowns regarding the specific story that she'll bring to the table.

Regardless of how those details work out, She-Hulk's main villain is sure to be a problem for Jennifer Walters as she tries to figure out her new life as a superhero.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.