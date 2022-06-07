New She-Hulk Disney+ Posters Highlight the Hero’s Dual Identity

The MCU's Phase 4 has been comprised of many stories that are building the foundation for several new characters to become a major part of the MCU going forward. From Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and coming soon with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel—the future is new blood. Speaking of blood, another new hero is about to get a little greener in just over two months: Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk.

The character will be the star of a new Disney+ half-hour comedy unlike anything seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite turning into a version of the Hulk like her cousin Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters decides to maintain her daily life as a lawyer—though, she does make a pivot to superhuman law.

While the first trailer sparked some criticisms of the show’s special effects, those worries haven’t completely put out the excitement of seeing the iconic character come to life. For those still curious about what to expect from the series, some new merchandise artwork places the focus on the two different sides of Jennifer Walters.

The Duality of She-Hulk

Thanks to vinyl wall graphic distributor Fathead, fans have a new look at the mean and green lawyer Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, from the upcoming Disney+ series named after the titular character.

These new pieces of promotional art posters are certainly not afraid of bright and vivid color schemes like this one displays with its lime green and bright violet.

Ms. Jolly Green looks ready to fight on the streets, while the mini-her is ready to hit the courtroom.

She-Hulk looms large over Jennifer Walters and likely over the life she once led.

Out of all the various designs, the split between Jennifer and her Hulk form seems to be more pronounced here.

That pronunciation is again emphasized here in a more comic-stylized art piece.

She-Hulk’s Conflicting Lifestyles

It’s not very often one gets superpowers and then decides to go on living their best legal life instead of joining the Avengers. That’s something Tatiana Maslany's lawyer will no doubt be told more than once throughout the series.

Oddly enough, all of these new graphics depict Jennifer Walter in professional clothes, but not She-Hulk. The allusion there would be how one side of her is work and the other play—yet both the trailer and poster show that her human Jennifer Walters persona won’t be the only one fighting in court or having fun.

So the conflict Walters will be struggling with probably won’t be very surface level. Certainly not as simple as fighting crime as a superhero and upholding justice in the courts.

When it comes to any Hulk, the duality between the two personas will always be a focus. That said, Walters has a unique situation where she doesn’t quite lose herself the same way Banner once did—she’s just as in control no matter which form. Certainly makes it harder to blame issues on a mystery other half like her cousin.

She-Hulk hits Disney+ on August 17.