Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Gets Promising Release Update (Official)

According to a fresh report from the House of Mouse, X-Men ‘97 will drop sooner rather than later.

The X-Men have long been in the hearts and minds of fans but those born in the ‘80s and early ‘90s might have a special appreciation for X-Men: The Animated Series, a highly popular Saturday morning cartoon of the era. 

Now, Disney+ and Marvel Studios are on the cusp of relaunching the beloved show for a whole new generation with a rebooted show titled X-Men ‘97.

X-Men ‘97 Releasing Fairly Soon

X-Men 97 poster
Marvel

During The Walt Disney Corporation‘s latest earnings presentation on Wednesday, February 7, an official update was given that X-Men ’97 is still set to arrive on Disney+ starting in “Early 2024.”

Conventional wisdom would suggest that early 2024 encompasses anywhere from the beginning of January to April at the very latest, but as it stands, X-Men ‘97 still doesn’t have an official release date attached to it.

It was previously speculated that the series would drop more toward the April/May end of things, based on the release of a lead-in comic book series.

What Will X-Men ‘97 Be About?

X-Men ‘97 is a direct continuation of the original X-Men: The Animated Series and is confirmed to pick up right after the events of that show’s 1997 series finale, “Graduation Day”.

In that episode, the team’s mentor, Charles Xavier left Earth with Lilandra to travel to the Shi’ar Empire in order to cure the professor of a near-fatal injury. Upon being informed of Xavier’s ailments, Magneto puts a stop to his plans of world conquest as a sign of respect for his old friend.

The team roster in X-Men ‘97 includes some famous faces and heavy hitters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, Beast, and Jubilee. 

Little is known about the actual plot, but as for the animated style, speculation has swirled from fans over the question of the show’s animation style. Could it be traditionally hand-drawn or computer generated, à la Marvel Studios’ other animated entry What If…?

Time will tell, but until then, the entirety of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series is available to watch on Disney+ ahead of the new reboot. 

Season 2 of Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 is also now in development.

