Lilo and Stitch Live-Action Movie Release, Cast & Everything We Know

One of Disney's next live-action remakes is a new adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, and fans have questions about what to expect and when it will be released. 

Since Chris Sanders' hit animated feature was released in 2002, Experiment 626 and his 'Ohana have sparked several sequel films and television spin-offs. 

Rumblings of a live-action take on Lilo & Stitch first surfaced in 2018 and have been followed by cast announcements, on-set photos, and confirmed details about its Disney+ debut. 

When Is the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie Releasing?

Stitch in Lilo & Stitch
Disney

At the moment, Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch has no confirmed release date.

However, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, Disney was aiming to release the film in June 2024.

If true, this 2024 window could change since the movie has yet to return to filming in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike halted production last July. 

The good news is that the remake only had a week left in filming before the shutdown; therefore, the current production delay may have little to no impact on when it debuts. 

It's also important to note that this Disney redo is confirmed to premiere exclusively on Disney+, just like Robert Zemeckis' Pinocchio and Peter Pan & Wendy.

Who's Cast in the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie?

Lilo, Nani, and David in Lilo & Stitch
Disney

Casting news first made headlines in early 2023 with Zack Galifianakis starring as Jumba, newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders reprising his voice-acting role as Stitch. 

Another returning star from 2002's Lilo & Stitch is Tia Carrere, the original voice of Nani, who's now confirmed to play Mrs. Kekoa. 

And, in another departure from the original, Amy Hill, who first voiced Mrs. Hasagawa in the animated film, is confirmed to be playing a new character named Tūtū.

The following is every actor and character confirmed to appear in Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch:

  • Chris Sanders - Stitch
  • Maia Kealoha - Lilo Pelekai
  • Zach Galifianakis - Dr. Jumba Jookiba
  • Sydney Agudong - Nani Pelekai
  • Kaipo Dudoit - David Kawena
  • Tia Carrere - Mrs. Kekoa
  • Courtney B. Vance - Cobra Bubbles
  • Amy Hill - Tūtū
  • Jason Scott Lee - Luau Manager

What Will Happen in the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie?

Stitch as Elvis in Lilo & Stitch
Disney

This upcoming adaptation is expected to follow the same plot as the animated classic where a runaway genetic experiment crash lands in Hawaii and becomes the adopted "puppy" of a lonely but independent little girl. 

True to his new name, "Stitch" helps Lilo and her sister, Nani, mend their broken family as he too learns the value of 'Ohana. 

While on-set footage suggested Stitch's live-action design reflects his classic look, the question now is whether the live-action version will be a beat-by-beat remake like Jon Favreau's The Lion King or make new creative changes in the style of 2023's The Little Mermaid

Lilo & Stitch has yet to receive an official release date. 

