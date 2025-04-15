A popcorn bucket for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie is now confirmed to come with much more than just the collectible bucket.

Disney is pulling out all the stops for Lilo & Stitch's marketing campaign, including taking inspiration from tactics the original movie used ahead of its 2002 debut. This is no surprise, considering the studio hopes the live-action remake will be one of the biggest theatrical hits in a packed 2025 slate.

Lilo & Stitch Live-Action's Popcorn Bucket Comes With Big Stitch Stuffed Toy

X user @lilostitchla shared news about a unique popcorn bucket for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie releasing later this year. You will be able to find these special popcorn buckets at Cinepolis theaters.

One new popcorn bucket is shaped like the tall glass case used to contain Stitch upon his initial introduction to the grand council. Buyers can open the top of the container for easy access to their in-theater snack.

Disney

On top of the bucket itself, the purchase comes with a plushy toy of the titular Stitch inside. Fans a life-size replica of Experiment 626 in his full alien form, which includes four arms and antennae on top of his head.

Disney

Additionally, Fandango provided a look at a second Lilo & Stitch popcorn bucket that will be available at Cinepolis outlets.

This bucket is shaped like Stitch himself, but this time, he is in the disguise he takes when he first encounters Lilo. Here, he only has two arms instead of four, and the antennae normally seen on his head have disappeared as his ears stick up.

Disney

As for where the popcorn goes, buyers can open the top of Stitch's head, revealing a massive amount of space for their concessions.

Disney

What Else to Expect From Lilo & Stitch's Popcorn Buckets

While these two popcorn buckets for Lilo & Stitch are exciting in their own right, there are no doubts that these will not be the last to come forward (see how extensive the merch line for April's A Minecraft Movie was here).

The film has plenty of material that could be used for merchandise for Disney's latest live-action remake. From plushies for other characters to buckets inspired by some of the film's ships and other vehicles, Disney has no shortage of ideas that could be brought to the table.

Behind a star-studded cast bringing this animated movie to live-action, Lilo & Stitch has a chance to stand out amongst heavy competition, particularly from a merchandising standpoint.

More of that merchandise is sure to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the movie's release, especially while other movies like Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning gear up for a busy opening weekend as well.

Lilo & Stitch will come to theaters on May 23, 2025.