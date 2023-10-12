Avatar 3 Theory Explains Kiri's Father Identity Twist

Avatar: The Way of Water introduced the mystery of Kiri's parentage, and now, a new theory explained her father's identity and its impact on Avatar 3 and beyond.

In addition to Jake and Neytiri's biological children in Avatar 2, the franchise introduced Spider and Kiri, the latter who was played by Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel confirmed Weaver's original Avatar character, Dr. Grace Augustine, was Kiri's mother; but it only raised questions about the identity of her father and Kiri's own identity.

Who Is the Father of Kiri in Avatar?

While there are various theories as to who Kiri's father may be, there's evidence suggesting Eywa is Kiri's other parent.

Not only would this explain Kiri's abilities which were displayed various times throughout Avatar: Way of Water, but it supports one of the the original Avatar's final scenes.

In the 2009 film, the Na'vi attempt to use the Tree of Souls to transfer Grace's dying body into her avatar.

While this effort seemingly fails and she's believed to have died, in actuality, her soul may have been transferred into the Tree of Souls and is now with Eywa.

Avatar 2 further supports this possibility when Kiri connects to the Spirit Tree and sees Grace, indicating that she is within Eywa.

If so, Kiri could be a form of Grace being reincarnated or Ewya producing new life, which may be how Grace's avatar gave birth even though she was seemingly dead.

Ewya being Kiri's father also makes sense for her character.

Again, throughout Avatar: The Way of Water, Kiri is noticeably different from her siblings, has feelings she can't explain, and connects to nature more easily than those around her, such as when she takes to the "way of water" with ease and uses underwater creatures to her advantage.

If she is a child of Eywa, it only makes sense that these qualities and abilities would be inherent.

And, at the same time, it also explains her seizure from trying to connect with the Spirit Tree.

An adverse reaction to connecting with Eywa makes sense if Eywa is already part of her.

How Kiri's Parentage Impacts Avatar 3 & Beyond

Avatar: The Way of Water screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver admitted they intentionally "set up these questions" about Kiri and wanted audiences to be "thinking about these things:"

“We set up these questions. We want people talking and thinking about these things.”

Therefore, it's all but confirmed that Kiri's identity and parentage won't only be revisited but play a significant part in Avatar 3.

James Cameron already confirmed that upcoming Avatar films will visit other biomes, tribes, and cultures, including the "Ash People" who may be hostile.

If Kiri is the daughter of Eywa, then she may be integral in bridging the gap between her family and this new tribe.

Also, now that her talents and influence concerning flora and fauna have been introduced, they're likely to be explored and expanded.

Potentially, Avatar 3 could show her elevating her abilities in uniting with creatures like the Tulkun and banshees, and whatever the next film's major creature may be.

Ultimately, Kiri's biological connection to Eywa may accomplish the franchise's two main goals. For one, she may be key to uniting Pandora's tribes and wildlife to resist the invading humans and the RDA, as well as illustrating James Cameron's underlying message of life, nature, and connection.

Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are streaming now on Disney+; Avatar 3 is currently expected to be released on December 19, 2025.