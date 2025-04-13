New Avatar 3 Trailer Confirms 5 Major Characters Who Will Return

Coming off the heels of 2025's CinemaCon, James Cameron's next Avatar film was given a massive casting update.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the highly anticipated third installment in Cameron's sci-fi saga, continuing the story of Pandora with returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Jack Champion, and more.

Shot back-to-back with Avatar: The Way of Water, the film faced years of delays due to its groundbreaking underwater performance capture and ambitious visual effects. With its December 2025 release, the film is poised to be a massive box office draw, continuing the franchise's billion-dollar legacy.

Confirmed Character Returning in Avatar 3

Jake Sully

Jake Sully remains the emotional anchor of the Avatar franchise, and the Fire and Ash trailer (which was only shown at CinemaCon, which The Direct attended) reinforces that.

He appears in multiple emotionally charged moments, including a tender scene where he hugs Spider and a heated conversation with Neytiri, warning her, "We cannot live with this hate."

These moments suggest Jake is desperately trying to hold his family together while bracing for another war. Cameron previously teased that Fire and Ash will "do the opposite" of the first two films, putting the Na'vi in a negative light for the first time.

We also see him navigating the jungle with his family, emphasizing his continued role as both protector and strategist.

As the Ash People launch attacks from the sky, Jake is shown in the thick of it, underscoring his commitment to resisting this new enemy. His interactions with the Wind Traders also hint that he may be rallying allies across Pandora. Expect him to balance diplomacy and warfare as he fights to protect what's left of his family.

Neytiri

Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri takes a darker, more intense turn in Fire and Ash. The trailer highlights a growing fury within her, with Jake even calling it out in one emotional scene.

Footage shows her in battle and reacting viscerally to the attacks on their people, suggesting she may lead or at least heavily influence the fight against the Ash People. Her arc appears to dive into themes of vengeance and faith, especially as Eywa's influence is challenged.

Kiri

Kiri, played once again by Sigourney Weaver, appears to have an increasingly mystical connection to Pandora itself. In the trailer, she is shown communing with Eywa, reinforcing her unique spiritual bond that was hinted at in The Way of Water.

However, her power and beliefs are put to the test when the Ash People's leader tells her, "Your God has no dominion here." This suggests that Kiri may serve as a symbol of Eywa's dwindling influence in certain parts of Pandora. Her ability to connect with the planet might make her a key player in uniting the Na'vi or discovering new paths of resistance.

Spider

Spider, played by Jack Champion, is seen navigating emotionally complex territory in the Fire and Ash trailer. One key scene shows Jake embracing him, suggesting a deepening bond after the events of The Way of Water.

However, things take a turn when Spider's mask is smashed during a tense moment, putting his life at risk on Pandora's surface. This could symbolize the ever-present danger he faces as a human caught between worlds.

His loyalty to the Sully family will likely be tested again, especially as Quaritch (his biological father) reemerges. The trailer hints that Spider could play a pivotal role in bridging or breaking connections between the Na'vi and their enemies.

Quaritch

Stephen Lang's Quaritch is back and more menacing than ever. The trailer shows him trekking across volcanic terrain and donning military gear once again, indicating he's not just back: he's on the offensive.

At one point, he appears to be aligned with or disguised as a member of the Fire People, wearing their signature red paint. His connection to the Ash Tribe could hint at a terrifying alliance that weaponizes Na'vi culture for destructive purposes.

The image of Quaritch amid fire and chaos reinforces his symbolic role as the face of colonial violence. His vendetta against Jake and Neytiri is far from over, and now he may have an entire faction of rogue Na'vi behind him. If he's the one walking near the volcano, his path may lead to some kind of fiery reckoning, both literal and emotional.

While the first footage of Fire and Ash confirmed these characters, 20+ more are expected to return for the next installment.

Avatar: Fire and Ash breaks into theaters on December 19, 2025.