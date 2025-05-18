Avatar 3 Will Abandon the First Two Movies' Color Scheme (Confirmed)

Director James Cameron is officially trading out Pandora's familiar color scheme for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Avatar found fame as a historically gorgeous blockbuster in 2009 with CGI creations that still hold up against modern movies. The beauty of Pandora was portrayed through a lush landscape with vibrant greenery and clear blue waters that match its iconic Na'vi inhabitants.

But Pandora is getting some flaming hot changes in Avatar 3 as Cameron introduces the Fire Na'vi, with its leader, Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, set to be the threequel's main villain. Her tribe, the Ash People, will face stiff opposition in Fire and Ash from Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver's Kiri, Stephen Lang's Quaritch, and Kate Winslet's Ronal.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond spoke with The Ankler at the Cannes Film Festival and, while talking up the rest of its 2025 slate after a record-breaking Q1, revealed Avatar: Fire and Ash will abandon the previous movies' color scheme. After releasing two of the highest-grossing movies of all time with Pandora's iconic blue and green palette, the switch-up is a bold move for Fire and Ash.

The IMAX boss noted that he has "seen about 20 minutes" of Avatar 3 and it feels "very fresh and new" thanks to its renovated color scheme:

"One of the things that’s special about it is that it’s a different color scheme than the prior 'Avatars.' It has a different look and feel. It feels very fresh and new.”

The three-year wait for new adventures in Pandora and the Fire Na'vi's debut is nearing its end, as Avatar: Fire and Ash will be playing in theaters (including IMAX screens) from December 19, 2025.

Avatar 3 is officially bringing back 11 main characters, with familiar actors like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Jake Champion, and more returning to face off with Oona Chaplin's Varang.

Avatar 3's New Color Scheme May Tease Future Sequel Plans

Disney

Avatar 3 will introduce new cultures, settings, and creatures, diving into new sides of Pandora through the Fire Na'vi. It only makes sense to dial back on the vibrant blues and greens in favor of greys, reds, and fiery colors to match the title, Fire and Ash, and the new focus on the Ash People.

After The Way of Water and Fire and Ash, many fans have theorized that each Avatar sequel will spotlight one of the four classic elements. The elemental theme could bring a unique aesthetic and themes to each Avatar sequel, with the 2029 and 2031 follow-ups potentially spotlighting earth and air.

In terms of when fans will get their first look at Avatar 3, Disney unveiled footage from the movie privately at CinemaCon. But concerning a public release, one would imagine it will be released around June or July, in time to play in theaters in front of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman, and Jurassic World: Rebirth.