Predator: Killer Of Killers Review: An Extremely Fun Addition To The Franchise

Predator: Killer of Killers, which began on Hulu on June 6, 2025, is a worthy addition to the franchise. It delivers on everything fans expect from a Predator film and introduces new lore while perfectly tying into previous movies in exciting ways and providing fresh and unique stories.

This movie is an animated anthology, featuring three stories - The Shield, The Sword, and The Bullet, before tying them all together in what can only be described as an epic ending. Each story features a Predator with its own distinct design, and honestly, all three are pretty badass. Every Predator fan knows that the beings hunt humans as a rite of passage. They search for one worthy of the battle and try to take them down. This often means that viewers get incredible action sequences, which remains correct in Killer of Killers, as all three stories deliver some of the best animated action sequences ever seen.

The Shield Review

The Shield heavily focuses on themes of family and how wanting to avenge a fallen relative can shape you. It follows a mother who lost her father in battle when she was a child and is seeking out revenge against the one who is the cause of his death (not exactly her killer, but I will leave that for you to see for yourself).

Her teen son follows closely behind her, ready to take on anyone who stands in her way and showing his loyalty to her. Viewers see the Predator tracking her as he looks for a worthy opponent, but he does not step into the fight until about halfway through the tale.

The fighting, especially the use of the shields, is violent, gory, and way more insane than anticipated. The Shield kicks things off in a great way while also letting audiences know that they are in for a lot of blood and gore.

The Sword Review

Even though I can relate to The Shield on a parental level, The Sword is my favorite of the three stories. There is not a lot of dialogue, especially compared to the other two, but that is what draws me to it. It allows the fighting to speak for itself.

Without going into too many details, this one is a story of brothers. They are forced to fight each other to prove who is more worthy, so, of course, that is a wonderful time for a Predator to step in. Because of the Samurai and Ninja aspects, the fight sequences are captivating. Between the Predator's invisibility technology and the way that the ninja can hide in the shadows, there are some visually impressive moments.

The Bullet Review

The Bullet takes place during World War II, but not only that, it mostly takes place in the sky. Right from the start, the main character comes off as extremely lovable because it is clear that he knows what he wants and is not afraid to push for it. Before the Predator enters the story, the main character is working to become a pilot. His father is a mechanic, and the military tries to make him one, but that is not what he wants for himself.

The military aspect adds a heartwarming camaraderie element to the story and some riveting battle sequences. Even though The Sword is my favorite of the three individual stories, the Predator featured in this one is the coolest-looking. The action that takes place in the sky while the characters are flying planes is also enjoyable.

Predator: Killer of Killers Overall Review

Without spoilers, Predator: Killer of Killers ties all three of these stories together in an unexpected way. While each can be seen as a standalone (right up until the end anyway), they come together delivering another epic battle filled with blood and gore.

This animated film is far more violent than I expected, but in a good way. It stands up to the legacy that the Predator films have created and is careful not to retcon anything that has come before it. All three stories are packed with action, but they also squeeze in several emotional moments, one of which moved me to tears. And don't even get me started on the gorgeous animation. It somehow makes Predators beautiful.

It becomes easy for viewers to connect with and root for the main humans in the stories. But that doesn't make it any less fun to watch them duke it out with the Predators. If you keep your eyes peeled at the end, you will see some Easter eggs that will have fans cheering with excitement. Could this mean more? We certainly hope so.

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has proven once again just how much he knows and cares about this world, delivering on yet another phenomenal movie. His first addition to the Predator franchise was incredible, leaving fans begging for Prey 2.

Rating: 10 out of 10