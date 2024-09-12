James Cameron’s Avatar 5 received a surprising production update seven years before its theatrical release.

So far, only two Avatar movies have been released in theaters: the first in 2009 and the second in 2022. The third, recently titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to land in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Two more movies in the franchise also have dates after that. Avatar 4 will bow on December 21, 2029, while Avatar 5 is set to release on December 19, 2031.

Disney

On the red carpet for Strange Darling, while speaking exclusively to The Direct's Russ Milheim, Giovanni Ribisi (the actor behind antagonist Parker Selfridge) gave a brief update on his involvement with the production of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

The actor confirmed that while "[he thinks] there’s been a bit of filming on those movies for other reasons," he "wasn’t involved" in any of it.

Ribisi is expected to return for both films. However, it would make sense if his side of the work isn't set to happen for another couple of years considering how far out their releases are.

What Was Filmed for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5?

Many are likely wondering what James Cameron and company would have shot already for movies that are five to seven years down the line.

For Avatar 4, James Cameron already confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that they shot some stuff with the younger actors at their current age. The reason for this, as revealed to People, is that on Page 35 of the fourth film, there is a six-year time jump.

The late Jon Landau, a producer on the Avatar franchise, later confirmed to Variety that “most of the first act” of the fourth film is complete.

No further details are known about Avatar 4, except for the fact that Cameron claims the studio loves it.

When it comes to Avatar 5, Landau confirmed to Gizmodo that the story will bring the Na’vi to Earth. In the same statement, it was revealed that Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri will be a key character in the fifth installment.

The next Avatar film, Fire & Ash, will be released on December 19, 2025.