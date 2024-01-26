The release window for Chucky Season 3 Part 2 just got a confusing update from Syfy.

Everyone’s favorite killer doll recently debuted a new episode of his USA and Syfy original series in late 2023, which saw Chucky take on the White House itself—yes, it is as crazy as it sounds.

Due to the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023, Season 3 was only able to air four episodes before going on hiatus. However, ever since the series took a break, fans have been left wondering when new installments would finally debut.

SYFY

On January 12, the official Syfy website put out an update on the release window for the rest of Chucky Season 3.

Originally, the site noted that “The second half of Season 3 of Chucky will premiere on Syfy and USA Network in May.”

Interestingly enough, the post has since been updated to remove the mention of May completely. It is unclear if someone at Syfy accidentally revealed the release window too early or if it was entirely a mistake, and May 2024 was listed incorrectly.

The month of May would make sense for Chucky's Season 3 return, and it seems like a reasonable amount of time after the strikes for any unfinished episodes to get up to snuff. After all, production was able to promptly finish the last chunk of filming between November 23, 2022, and December 22, 2022.

What's To Come in Chucky Season 3 Part 2

Hopefully, the wait for Season 3 Part 2 won't be long at all. After all, fans are dying to see what will happen next.

The last time viewers saw him, Charles Lee Ray admitted that ever since his exorcism in Season 2, the killer doll is dying. In fact, Chucky is even visibly aging.

Everyone knows Chucky will not ever die for good—it is just a matter of figuring out how exactly he’ll get out of his predicament.

Since he has now been murdering at the Oval Office itself, one has to wonder how long it will be before the franchise jumps the biggest shark it can: bringing Chucky to space.

Chucky is not the only one in a bind—Tiffany Valentine is currently trying to work her way out of prison before being executed. At this point, it seems like it’ll be only a matter of time, given her brutal Voodoo skills.

Perhaps she will even get herself a new doll design, seeing as how the original Tiffany doll was destroyed in Season 2.

The first half of Chucky Season 3 is now streaming on Peacock.