Star Wars: Studio Ghibli Announces Surprise Collaboration With Lucasfilm

In a massive surprise to fans, Studio Ghibli shared that it would be teaming up with Star Wars and Indiana Jones' Lucasfilm, leading some to believe the collaboration is for Star Wars: Visions.

Studio Ghibli Joins Forces With Lucasfilm

In a brief new video, Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The studio is well-known for its animated features, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and more. Studio Ghibli is currently working on a new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki, titled How Do You Live?

Some have speculated that the venture could be for the upcoming second season of Star Wars: Visions, which debuts on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

The short clip can be seen below:

