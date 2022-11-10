Star Wars: Studio Ghibli Announces Surprise Collaboration With Lucasfilm

Star Wars
By Tom Drew Posted:

In a massive surprise to fans, Studio Ghibli shared that it would be teaming up with Star Wars and Indiana Jones' Lucasfilm, leading some to believe the collaboration is for Star Wars: Visions.

Studio Ghibli Joins Forces With Lucasfilm

In a brief new video, Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The studio is well-known for its animated features, including My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and more. Studio Ghibli is currently working on a new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki, titled How Do You Live?

Some have speculated that the venture could be for the upcoming second season of Star Wars: Visions, which debuts on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

The short clip can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Zack Snyder Shares Disappointing SnyderVerse Update Following DCU Announcement
Avengers: Kang Dynasty Actor Confirms 1 Unsurprising Hero Will Appear
Harry Potter TV Show Gets Exciting Update from HBO Max Boss
Avengers 5 Star Explains Why the Movie’s Story Will Be So ‘Special’

TRENDING

2 Spider-Man Characters Are Now Stuck In Disney & Sony Rights Issues
Ezra Miller’s The Flash: New Trailer Gets Disappointing Release Update
Disney CEO Teases Bold Plan to Expand MCU Content
Star Wars Sneaks Padme Amidala Easter Egg In New Episode of Andor
Jason Momoa's 'Dream' Project Is Finally Happening In the New DCU
Tags: Visions / Disney+ /