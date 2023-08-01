Disney+'s Ahsoka: New Merch May Spoil Anakin Skywalker's Role In Show

New merch seems to spoil Hayden Christensen's previously rumored return as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+.

Following a 17-year absence from the Star Wars franchise, Christensen made his thrilling comeback as Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series through flashbacks and a new fight with Obi-Wan himself.

And while he offered a "no comment" on whether he had a future as Vader or Skywalker after that, his return set off a furious passion from fans as he finally got to redeem himself in the role after the Prequel Trilogy.

Anakin Skywalker Role in Ahsoka Teased by Merch

Star Wars

Amazon listed merchandise for the Ahsoka series on Disney+ that seemingly spoiled Anakin Skywalker's inclusion in the new Star Wars series.

This comes more than a year and a half after Hayden Christensen was reported to return in Ahsoka, although his specific role was never confirmed.

A listing for an Ahsoka-branded shirt featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla included a listing for apparel featuring other characters from Ahsoka, which had Anakin Skywalker's name in the group:

"Stop looking for fashion help in Alderaan places! Add a little out-of-this-world style to your wardrobe with some truly epic officially licensed Star Wars graphic tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies! Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with cool new apparel featuring Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Mon Mothma, and all your favorite Star Wars Ahsoka characters!"

How Will Anakin Skywalker Be Used in Ahsoka?

With Ahsoka taking place after the titular Jedi's adventures that fans have already seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the best bet is that Anakin's appearances will be through flashbacks or as a Force Ghost.

Since Vader is already long dead after his last canonical appearance in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, it's highly unlikely that "Snips" and "Skyguy" will have a true reunion or rekindling of their relationship after The Clone Wars.

The series will already feature a quartet of villains for Ahsoka to face, although she'll certainly have plenty of demons with which to wrestle in terms of looking back on her close ties to Anakin.

And with the most recent trailer already teasing new connections between the former Jedi Knight and his apprentice, Anakin and Ahsoka's relationship will be a key subplot to follow as the titular hero's journey continues.

Ahsoka will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 23.