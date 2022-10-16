Loki Season 2 Wraps Filming (Photos)

It has been more than a year since Loki Season 1 wrapped up, with the finale confirming the series would be back for more, marking the first MCU Disney+ series to get such a reveal. Now, there is still relatively little known about Season 2, except that it is coming.

A small snippet of Loki's next adventure was shown off at D23 this year, coming with the announcement that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan would join the cast. The sophomore season will see "a battle for the soul of the TVA" after Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie cracked open the scared timeline.

Season 2 is expected to hit Disney+ midway through 2023, and after starting production in June, a new production update is hinting that things are coming along smoothly.

Loki Season 2 Wraps Filming

As revealed in a collection of Instagram posts from Loki's hair and makeup team, principal photography on Season 2 of the series has seemingly wrapped (at least in London).

The photos all showed the crew celebrating "wrap day." At the moment it is currently unknown if filming is fully complete or if the team is just referring to their work in London.

A now-deleted Instagram post by the hair, wig, and makeup artist on the project Diana Estrada Hudson shows two crew members embracing in their Loki Season 2 jackets, accompanied by the Dr. Seuss quote, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

One other image from the team shows off a hat from the set with series fan-favorite Ms. Minutes emblazoned across the front.

Is Loki Season 2 Really Done Filming?

If Loki Season 2 is really done filming, then things are moving along much quicker than some may have expected. The project started shooting in London back in June, meaning that cameras have been rolling for nearly four months at this point.

If, in fact, the series is done, then perhaps it could move up from that Summer 2023 release date. What is more likely the case though is this is just a case of work in one location being completed. Maybe this was the last day this behind-the-scenes crew was going to be on set, meaning it was their personal wrap day.

From here, it is very possible the team pick up and move somewhere else across the globe, with a completely new hair and make-up team. Plus one has to factor in the signature Marvel Studios reshoots schedule. Even if Loki is really done from a principal photography standpoint, surely, the crew will have to pick back up in the coming weeks/months for some reshoots.

Loki Season 2 is set to hit Disney+ sometime in Summer 2023.