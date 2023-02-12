Loki Fan-Favorite Confirms Return to Season 2 Crew

One of the faces behind Disney+'s Loki revealed her return for the upcoming Season 2.

Loki will be making MCU history this summer as the first of the franchise's streaming series to receive a second season.

As such, there is not much precedent to speculate on who will and will not be returning for the show's continuation.

Cast members such as Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), and Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) have already been confirmed to return, but crew members can be a different story.

Loki Favorite Returning for Season 2

Marvel

In a February 10 Tweet, Loki Season 1 composer Natalie Holt confirmed that she will be composing the score for the show's upcoming Season 2.

The Tweet showed a photo of Indian Loki oil, which Holt said she would "need ... to cool [her] mind as [she writes] the music for S2," the first official confirmation fans have that the Season 1 composer would be returning:

"Indian Loki oil, I need some to cool my mind as I write the music for S2."

In an exclusive interview with The Direct upon the conclusion of the series' first season, Holt joked that she "could just do the whole thing on a theremin! Like, solo theremin for the whole score," though conceded that "everyone might get a little bit tired of it.”

In all seriousness, however, she found ways to evoke emotions and aesthetics in her music for Season 1, particularly pertaining to He Who Remains' score:

"There’s like a majesty, like a superpower to it. This kind of god, he’s got this kind of… yeah, this super-being that’s in charge of time. I don’t think you can get bigger than that. And there’s a beauty to it as well."

More Loki for Natalie Holt!

As Loki Season 2 gets closer, fans can continue to get excited about new things as they are revealed.

Now, the score can get added to the ever-growing list of highly anticipated aspects of the series.

Holt's score enhanced the first season, something hopefully that will be carried on in Season 2. Further, if the show's tone changes with its director, the music will be able to provide cohesion between the two seasons and two directors.

With Holt's announcement, though, fans can get excited for evocative, hard-hitting music behind new, thrilling stories in Loki's second season.

Loki's Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, and its second season will release in the summer of 2023.