Loki Season 2 Gets Exciting Critic Reviews Update

Those looking forward to Loki Season 2 finally know when to expect reviews for the series thanks to an update from Marvel and Disney.

After a stellar first season, Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is back for more Multiverse-bending fun with Heels scribe Eric Martin set to take over as head writer.

Loki Season 1 remains one of the best-reviewed MCU Disney+ series, currently sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series was praised for "laying the groundwork for the MCU multiverse" and "perfect" casting that includes Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino.

And with the second go-round for the super-powered show on the horizon (with a new primetime premiere slot to boot), fans have wondered if Loki can keep up the positive momentum.

Loki Season 2 Gets Exciting Review News

A new review update from Marvel and Disney has fans excited about Loki Season 2.

According to an email sent to the press (via @RayyanTCG on X/Twitter), the social embargo for the second season of Loki drops on Monday, October 2 at 12 a.m. ET.

The full review embargo also comes one day later at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 3.

What is so exciting about this update is that Marvel is sending out review info for the series more than two weeks before the series premiere. No, this is not a surefire indication of Loki's quality, but it could allude to Marvel's confidence in the show.

If the studio was not as enthusiastic about how the series turned out, it would have likely held review info until the absolute last minute.

While this embargo information has gone out quite early, it is worth noting that full written reviews dropping three days before a series' debut is normal for Disney.

Will Loki Season 2 Be Better Than the First?

As it stands, it is unclear just how good Loki Season 2 will be; however, every indication is pointing to the series' sophomore effort being as good, if not better, than Season 1.

The most celebrated parts of Loki's first season came from its cast, thrilling story, and how well it dealt with the idea of the MCU Multiverse. And Season 2 looks to be doubling down on all those fronts.

For Loki's second season, fans are going to get more of the characters they love with Owen Wilson's Mobius being back along with Sophia Di Martino's fan-favorite Loki Variant Sylvie. On top of that, Marvel Studios is adding to this stacked ensemble, bringing in recent Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan to join in on the Multiversal fun.

The story of Season 2 has been promised to be just as captivating and off-the-wall as the first. When asked about what fans can expect in the second batch of episodes, Wilson teased an even "deeper" story for fans to latch on to:

"And I’ve been lucky working on a million movies that most of the time, I have a good time, but sometimes I have a great time, and that one I really did. And that continued on Season 2, maybe even moreso, because we were filming in London, and being there at Pinewood. And yeah, [the story] just goes deeper."

Wilson's comments likely mean good things for fans who have been waiting for this Multiverse-hopping follow-up since the end of Season 1.

It remains unknown if Loki Season 2 will top the first, though it has all the makings of something that could.

Loki Season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5.