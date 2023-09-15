The ongoing Hollywood strikes have made an impact on the promotion of Disney+’s Loki Season 2.

The fan-favorite Asgardian trickster Loki, as portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, will return for another season imminently. A second run for his self-titled Disney+ show hits in early October.

The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild have been on strike for months now. A conclusion to these work stoppages doesn’t seem to be on the horizon either, resulting in a wave of delays for several high-profile film and TV projects.

And, of course, SAG-AFTRA members have also been barred from promoting struck work, per union regulations.

Tom Hiddleston Won’t Be Promoting Loki

Marvel

Due to the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the stars of Loki Season 2 will not be permitted to do any press for the show. This includes actors like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino. Any members of the WGA, which is also currently striking, will follow suit until a new agreement is reached with the studios.

To counteract this, Marvel Studios has sent Kevin Wright, an executive producer on Loki, to engage with the press and promote the series’ second season. Wright was seen at the recent Destination D23 presentation, where he spoke to attendees about what the God of Mischief will get up to next.

Marvel recently delayed a large swath of its Disney+ projects, including Echo and Daredevil: Born Again. Loki’s release plan, however, remained intact.

When Will the Hollywood Strikes Be Over?

It’s the question on everyone’s mind: when will Hollywood’s writers and actors be back to work? The short answer: no one knows, but potentially not soon.

The longer answer? The Writers Guild of America will keep striking until it makes what it deems is a fair deal with the AMPTP, which is the group through which the film studios negotiate.

The writers have demands that they feel must be met by management, including concerns over pay, residuals, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Only after the WGA has squared up with the studios will the AMPTP open negotiations with SAG-AFTRA.

In August, an offer was extended to the writers, which they promptly blasted as being ”not nearly enough.” Since then, things have been in a holding pattern, and neither side has returned to the bargaining table yet.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 6.