Ant-Man 3's Disney+ Viewership Ranking Revealed Following Streaming Debut

New data was recently revealed that showed just how successful Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was in its first weekend streaming on Disney+.

The latest MCU threequel hit Disney+ on May 17 after a lengthy run in theaters. The film, which debuted on the big screen on February 17, had the longest time gap between its theatrical release date and its streaming date of any MCU flick.

When Quantumania first came out, it was met with fairly harsh criticism from both fans and critics alike. However, now that it is on the Disney+ streaming service, fans will be able to see how it truly compares to other projects.

Ant-Man 3 Tops Streaming Charts

Marvel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is at the top of the latest streaming charts following its Disney+ debut on May 17.

Whip Media's streaming report, which was shared via The Wrap, stated that Quantumania was the most-viewed film on any streaming service during the weekend of Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

The Whip Media report uses the TV Time app to rank every single movie on any streaming service based on how many views it received in the United States.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ranked number one on the most-viewed list, beating out films such as the Paramount+ fantasy film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, as well as Jennifer Lopez' Netflix film titled The Mother.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most-streamed films between May 19-21:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Disney+) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount+) The Mother (Netflix) Air (Prime Video) White Men Can't Jump (Hulu) A Man Called Otto (Netflix) Scream VI (Paramount+) Ghosted (Apple TV+) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+) Missing (Netflix)

The streaming report also revealed that the May 19-21 weekend was the most successful weekend that Disney+ had in months, which ultimately helps the Disney brand, especially since it was announced that the platform recently lost 4 million subscribers.

The past weekend was the first time that House of Mouse's streaming service topped the viewership charts since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted on the platform on February 1.

However, Wakanda Forever has consistently held a spot in the top 10 films since it was put on the platform.

It is important to note, though, that other Disney+ films outside of the MCU saw some success in the rankings in recent weeks.

For example, Peter Pan & Wendy debuted in the number two most-viewed spot on the list when it was released straight to the streaming platform.

As far as other streaming services go, Paramount+ was able to boast successful numbers on the May 19-21 weekend. It had two films crack the top 10 list with one of its films (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) even landing in the number two spot.

Dungeons & Dragons seeing so much streaming success is a good sign for the studio due to the film only accruing $205 million at the global box office during its theatrical run.

If it continues to perform well, it will likely give Paramount's live-action Dungeons & Dragons series a bit of a momentum boost.

Jennifer Lopez' The Mother was atop the chart for the previous weekend, followed by Ben Affleck's Air at number two.

Both films did take a bit of a hit due to the streaming debuts of Ant-Man 3 and Dungeons & Dragons, but are still in the third and fourth places, respectively.

Hulu's remake of the 1992 cult classic White Men Can't Jump which stars Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls wasn't received that well by neither critics nor fans, but it was still able to crack the top 10 most-streamed list of the weekend.

However, seeing as how it is not living up to the original film, it will likely not be able to maintain its spot on the mountain for long.

Marvel Still Reigns Supreme

Even though Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania wasn't the biggest hit with a lot of fans, Marvel Studios still has the firepower to be one of the most popular entertainment giants in the world with any given release.

Now that streaming is such a big deal and most films are available to watch on a streaming service in less than three months after their theatrical debuts, a lot of casual moviegoers wait to see a new release in their own homes.

Going to the theater is quite expensive for a great number of people, especially considering that most MCU movies are likely watched by an entire family.

That coupled with the fact that Quantumania received mostly mediocre or negative reviews only reinforces the theory that unless a family prioritizes the MCU, they likely wanted to wait until it hit Disney+ to give it a shot.

One aspect of the streaming list that is extremely impressive is how long Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has managed to stay in the top 10.

That film hit Disney+ all the way back in early February and fans are still watching it so much that it is beating out hundreds of other movies on all different platforms.

Overall, Marvel Studios and Disney have to be impressed by Wakanda Forever's performance, and both companies also have the right to be a bit proud that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has the demand it currently does among fans.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available to stream on Disney+.